Massapequa Chamber of Commerce holds 20th annual Veterans of the Year awards ceremony

The Massapequa Chamber of Commerce held its 20th annual Veterans of the Year Awards Ceremony.

The Massapequa Chamber of Commerce held its 20th annual Veterans of the Year Awards Ceremony, honoring three veterans, each from a different American Legion post.

“We feel deeply passionate about recognizing the men and women who served our country and the luncheon is a way of giving back,” Robin Hepworth, the chamber’s president, said. “We want our local veterans to enjoy a complimentary meal, connect and know that the Massapequa community is thankful for their service and sacrifice.”

Michael Hammond, a machinist mate and second class petty officer from the American Legion Massapequa Post 1066, Leonard Scheiner, a orporal from the U.S. Marine Core from the AMVETS Massapequa Post 88 and Gerald Thomas O’Buckley II, a major from the U.S. Army from the Massapequa VFW Post 7277 were all honored at the ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 20, held at the Massapequa Elks Lodge on Veterans Boulevard.

Hepworth said that each post chooses a service member they feel should be honored.

The ceremony also featured a performance from the Amityville American Legion Pipe Band and served as the chamber’s monthly meeting.

The chamber also holds annual honorings for local police officers and firefighters as well.

The luncheon was primarily sponsored by TLC Companions and over a dozen restaurants affiliated with the chamber provided food.