Top Workplaces 2025 Spotlight: Grassi

For more than 40 years, Grassi has redefined what it means to be an advisor and accountant for today’s businesses and individuals. With roots on Long Island, the firm is now home to more than 550 professionals across ten offices. The firm’s mission, to create success for its clients and its people, is enabled by collaboration, innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit that begins within its culture.

Grassi professionals are encouraged to forge their own career paths through leadership opportunities, continuous learning and specialization in industries such as construction, manufacturing and distribution, nonprofit, healthcare, real estate and more. Growth is supported by competitive compensation and benefits, generous paid time off and initiatives like Floating Summer Fridays and the Grassi Gives Back volunteer program, which foster balance and community involvement. The firm’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) further strengthens accountability and shared success by giving employees a direct stake in the firm’s future.

Recognized among the region’s top workplaces, Grassi is committed to being a firm where professionals thrive and reach their full potential.

To learn more, visit grassiadvisors.com.