Top Workplaces 2025 Spotlight: Tweezerman

For over 45 years, Tweezerman has set the standard for quality, precision, and reliability in beauty tools. What began in 1980 with the launch of the Splintertweeze quickly evolved with the debut of our iconic Slant Tweezer, an award-winning best-seller that remains a symbol of our craftsmanship and innovation.

As beauty tool experts, we’ve collaborated with top professionals and expanded to more than 50 countries, while keeping our roots in Port Washington. Named a Top Long Island Workplace for three consecutive years, we foster a culture where passion, collaboration, and innovation thrive. Our hybrid model, competitive benefits, and engaging company events ensure employees feel valued and connected.

Through our Second Bottom Line Program, we proudly give back by supporting causes from pet adoptions with North Shore Animal League to fundraising for St. Jude. At Tweezerman, precision defines not only our tools but also our people, community, and future.

Learn more at tweezerman.com/pages/careers.