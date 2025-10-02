Former Adelphi president charged with DWI after crashing into Garden City LIRR tracks, police say

Former Adelphi University President Christine Riordan faces DWI charges after allegedly driving onto LIRR tracks Tuesday night, police said.

Riordan, 60, allegedly lost control of her vehicle and drove off the road near the intersection of Nassau Boulevard and North Avenue around 8 p.m. on Sept. 30. She crashed into two parked cars and drove through a fence before ending up on the LIRR tracks near the Nassau Boulevard LIRR station, Garden City police said.

She was arrested after the crash and faces DWI charges, police said.

Police said there was another passenger in her vehicle at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.

Train service was disrupted from the time of the crash until around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, said Garden City police, who responded jointly to the crash alongside MTA police. The department stated that service was restored with minimal disruption to the rush-hour commute.

Riordan’s attorney, Steven Gaitman of The Law Office of Gaitman and Russo, denied that Riordan had been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash in a statement.

“We have witnesses and a timeline in terms of her whereabouts that would refute the fact that she was drinking,” Gaitman said. “We actually believe it was a car malfunction that we are looking into.”

Riordan led Adelphi from 2015 to 2025 and was the university’s first female president.

The university earned numerous accolades under her tenure, including being ranked the highest university on Long Island by The Wall Street Journal. The school also launched over 50 new academic programs, achieved record-high student retention and recognition for commitments to diversity and inclusion and student social mobility.

Adelphi spokesperson Bobbie Dell’Aquilo called the crash a personal matter unrelated to the university.

“We are aware of reports regarding our former president, Christine Riordan. Dr. Riordan concluded her tenure with Adelphi University in June 2025,” reads a statement provided by Dell’Aquilo. “This matter is personal and unrelated to the university, and we will not be making further comments.”

Schneps Media LI did not find any past record of charges against Riordan.

Riordan will appear in court regarding her DWI charge on Oct. 15, according to court filings.