North Hempstead hosts 5th annual Fall Family Festival

The Town of North Hempstead held their fifth annual Fall Family Festival, featuring pumpkin decorating, train rides and character meet n’ greets.

Families gathered at North Hempstead Beach Park on Sunday, Oct. 5, for the town’s fifth annual Fall Family Festival, an afternoon of music, seasonal activities and new attractions.

The event, hosted by North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena and the town board, ran from noon to 5 p.m. and featured live musical performances, food trucks and a beer and wine tent.

“I always remind people that North Hempstead is a family-friendly town, and this Family Festival is a perfect example,” DeSena said ahead of the event. “We want our neighbors and their families to kick off the autumn season with a little something for everyone and this festival does just that.”

Festivalgoers enjoyed a variety of fall-themed activities, including a pumpkin patch, arts-and-crafts, train rides, character meet-and-greets, a craft fair and a spooky slime bar. Residents brought beach chairs to relax by the stage and take in the performances.

This year marked the addition of food trucks and a beer and wine tent, alongside the traditional lineup of children’s activities and entertainment, drawing hundreds of families to the waterfront park.