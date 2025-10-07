Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory’s Woodbury facility gets advanced cancer research technology

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory’s Genome Research Center in Woodbury purchased an advanced preclinical X-ray radiotherapy system to treat various cancers with funding that included a $250,000 state grant secured by state Assembly Member Charles Lavine.

“This tool is an excellent way to bridge that gap between the lab and the clinic,” said Scott Lyons, a research associate professor at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.

Lyons said the technology is being implemented in preclinical trials at the laboratory, which is designed to mimic a clinical setting.

“We are able to recapitulate what happens in the clinic, in the laboratory, and set up experiments to test ideas, hypotheses, thoughts, as to how we can make the radiotherapy more potent,” he said.

Lyons said radiotherapy is a common method of cancer treatment, and that by recreating the setting where it is used, the X-ray is a “stepping stone” between the laboratory and the clinic.

“It’s really important that this research is undertaken. We think we’re going to make important discoveries to benefit patients,” he said.

Lyons said the machine will be a “key instrument” in cancer research, and that the laboratory is currently using the system to study two different kinds of cancers: prostate cancer and glioma, a rare brain cancer. He said the technology is “versatile” and will be used for a variety of different cancer types in the future, including pancreatic and colon cancers.

Lyons said he has partnered with Northwell clinicians, which will help the laboratory’s work “establish itself in the clinic.”

“I honestly believe this will be an instrumental piece of equipment for us,” he said.

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory said the purchase of the X-ray system was funded by multiple grants, one of which was a $250,000 grant the laboratory applied for with the help of Lavine’s office. The assemblyman said he has visited the facility several times in the past and has previously secured numerous grants for the laboratory.

“Cold Spring Harbor is one of the world’s leading facilities when it comes to biotech technology and research, so I am always very happy to be able to help in any way,” he said.