Northwell’s Glen Cove Hospital receives nursing award with distinction

Glen Cove Hospital administration, including Theresa Dillman (Far R.), Kerri Scanlon (Third from L.), and Tameka Wallace (Second from L.) celebrate the facility’s recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Northwell Health’s Glen Cove Hospital has earned the Magnet Recognition Program designation with distinction from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. The facility is one of two hospitals in the state, and the only Northwell hospital, to earn the designation.

“This designation is a testament to our nursing team’s dedication, resilience, and tireless pursuit of excellence in patient care,” said Kerri Scanlon, the hospital’s president.

Northwell Health announced its designation on Monday, Sept. 29, and said fewer than 10% of hospitals nationwide receive Magnet status, noting that even fewer earn a designation with distinction, the program’s highest honor. They said the hospital applied for the program in April, a process that they said showcases the hospital’s commitment to professional leadership and patient experience.

“Achieving Magnet with distinction places Glen Cove Hospital among the very best in the nation, a reflection of our nurses’ unwavering commitment to excellence, compassion, and innovation in patient care,” said Chief Nursing Officer Tameka Wallace.

Former Chief Nursing Officer Theresa Dillman said she is “incredibly proud of the foundation we built, one that empowers nurses, elevates patient outcomes, and sets a national standard.”

Dillman took over as chief nursing officer and associate executive director of patient care services at Northwell Health’s Plainview and Syosset hospitals in May. She said the Magnet distinction “reflects the heart and soul of Glen Cove’s commitment to nursing leadership and continuous improvement.”

But the Magnet award isn’t the only national recognition that the hospital has received. In September.

The facility was named a finalist for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, a prestigious congressional honor presented to organizations that demonstrate sustained excellence in operations, workforce development, finance, and strategy.

It is the first hospital in the state to be honored as a finalist. The Baldrige award recipients will be announced in November.

This summer, the hospital also received a five-star rating in the 2025 CMS Star Quality Rating System from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a component of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Scanlon said the Magnet program’s designation with distinction “affirms that Glen Cove is a center of excellence where compassion and clinical expertise meet.”