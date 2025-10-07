The Harrison chef Guy Cerina killed by school bus

The intersection where Guy Cerina was struck by a bus.

Chef Guy Cerina was struck and killed by a school bus while crossing the street in Floral Park, Nassau County Police said last week.

The department identified Cerina roughly a week after the 63-year-old man was killed on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 7:45 a.m.

“Cerina was taken from us too soon,” reads his online obituary. “Guy lived a vibrant life, was loved deeply, and will be greatly missed.”

Cerina was found near Plainfield Avenue and Magnolia Avenue in Floral Park after being struck on Sept. 25. The driver of the 2018 Chevy school bus was a 69-year-old woman who remained at the scene when police arrived. There were no children on the bus when the crash occurred, police said.

Police transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead the same day.

Cerina, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, was a chef at Floral Park restaurant The Harrison. He was a “lifelong lover of food” who “devoted over 40 years to his craft,” according to his published obituary.

“With heavy hearts we share the passing of a cherished member of The Harrison family,” reads a statement from the restaurant. “Guy Cerina will always be remembered for his hard work, kindness and the joy he brought into our kitchen each day.”

His obituary also speaks to Cerina’s joyful, loving nature.

“He had a love for Godzilla, tattoos, Stella the dog, and his assortment of flavored drink syrups,” it reads. “Most of all, his love for his wife, Theresa, together since 1982, was endless.”

Visitation hours were held at New Hyde Park Funeral Home Sept. 30 and the funeral was conducted at Our Lady of Victory Church Oct. 1