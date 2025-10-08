Baxter Estates adopts law requiring written notices for defects

The Village of Baxter Estates Board of Trustees approved a local law that requires residents to hand write letters of defects and mail to the village.

The Baxter Estates Board of Trustees approved a new local law on Tuesday, Oct. 7, requiring residents to submit a signed, written letter reporting defects in sidewalks or streets before the village can be held liable for related damage or injuries.

Until now, the village had relied on state law, which already requires prior written notice of defects. But village attorney Christopher Prior advised adopting its own statute after a recent New York Court of Appeals decision found that an email qualified as written notice in a similar case involving Albany.

Prior said the change clarifies that only physical letters, manually written and signed, delivered to village offices via certified mail will be accepted as notice, not emails or social media messages.

“This way, something important doesn’t slip past us on social media or in an inbox,” said Prior.

The board voted unanimously to adopt the measure after closing a brief public hearing.

Baxter Estates is moving forward with a $7.7 million, state-funded shoreline restoration at Baxter Beach in Port Washington.

Announced by Governor Kathy Hochul in 2024, the project includes the construction of a porous asphalt walkway, tidal planting to prevent erosion, repairs to a rock sill and gabion wall, elevated overlook walkways, and new benches and energy-efficient lighting.

The restoration is part of a broader effort to protect the shoreline from flooding and erosion, improve public access, and support the local business district.

Additional design work on the project, including a $61,000 amendment approved by the village for D&B Engineers, ensures the improvements meet regulatory requirements and are reimbursed through the state-funded $7 million initiative.

The project is expected to enhance community safety, protect the environment, and provide recreational access along Manhasset Bay once completed.

The next board of trustees meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 10.