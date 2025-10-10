Additional charges for former Adelphi prez after alleged DWI crash on LIRR tracks

Christine Riordan, former president of Adelphi University, faces additional charges after crashing into LIRR tracks last month.

Former Adelphi president Christine Riordan is facing additional charges after crashing onto LIRR tracks last week, court filings state.

Riordan, 60, allegedly lost control of her vehicle and drove off the road near the intersection of Nassau Boulevard and North Avenue around 8 p.m. on Sept. 30. She crashed into two parked cars and drove through a fence before ending up on the LIRR tracks near the Nassau Boulevard LIRR station, Garden City police said.

She was arrested after the crash and faces DWI charges, police said. She pleaded not guilty. Her attorney, Steven Gaitman of Gaitman and Russo, said that Riordan was not drinking prior to the crash and that there was a witness who could “refute” that she had been drinking.

She was driving with a passenger at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported and LIRR service was restored around 7:30 a.m. the next morning, police said.

Riordan now faces a charge of criminal mischief and reckless endangerment alongside her DWI charge, according to court filings updated earlier this week. She has also pleaded not guilty to these charges.

Gaitman said in a statement that his team was working with experts to determine the cause of the crash.

“This was an accident, not a crime,” Gaitman wrote. “We believe there was a vehicle malfunction and are working with forensic experts to determine exactly what occurred to cause the rapid acceleration. What we do know is that Ms. Riordan was not driving while intoxicated and we caution against a rush to judgment.”

“We are hopeful that the DA’s office will carefully review the facts we are gathering, including a timeline and witnesses who will confirm Ms. Riordan did not consume alcohol, and dismiss these charges,” his statement continued. “Ms. Riordan is grateful that no one was injured and looks forward to clearing her name.”

Riordan was Adelphi’s first female president, leading the university from 2015 to 2025. She stepped down over the summer.

Adelphi earned numerous honors under her tenure, including being ranked the highest university on Long Island by The Wall Street Journal. The school also launched over 50 new academic programs, achieved record-high student retention and recognition for commitments to diversity and inclusion and student social mobility.

Adelphi spokesperson Bobbie Dell’Aquilo has called the crash a personal matter unrelated to the university.

“We are aware of reports regarding our former president, Christine Riordan. Dr. Riordan concluded her tenure with Adelphi University in June 2025,” reads a statement provided by Dell’Aquilo. “This matter is personal and unrelated to the university, and we will not be making further comments.”

Riordan’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 16