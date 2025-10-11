Rex Whicker: 5 must-try wines: from everyday reds to the apex of Merlot

For Rex Whicker, former owner of Le Chat Noir Wines & Spirits on Tulip Avenue and longtime host of “Uncorked” on Four Village Studio, the joy of wine isn’t about prestige — it’s about pleasure.

“The only thing that makes a wine good or bad is whether or not you like it,” Whicker said. “Life’s too short to drink bad wine.”

Whicker, who has spent decades educating Long Islanders on the world of wine, says there’s never been a better time to find bottles that offer great value and flavor without the luxury price tag. Whether it’s a weeknight pour or a special-occasion splurge, he has a pick for every palate.

Here are five wines Whicker recommends — a mix of approachable reds, reliable Cabernets and one legendary Merlot that defines perfection.

1. Klinker Brick “Brickmason” Red Blend

Region: Lodi, California

Price: About $12–14

Best for: Everyday sipping

When it comes to finding a go-to red for under $20, Whicker doesn’t hesitate. “In the way under $20 range, Klinker Brick Winery from Lodi, California, makes a red blend called Brickmason that I’ve never found anybody who didn’t love,” he said.

He describes it as rich and balanced without being overly sweet. “If you’ve ever had Apothic Red, which everybody seems to love, I think it’s a bit over-extracted,” Whicker said. “But Brickmason is a really good everyday bottle of wine.”

Locally, Whicker recommends K & W Wines on New Hyde Park Road in Franklin Square. “They carry it,” he said. “They’re nice people, and they have a pretty good selection.”

2. The Stag Cabernet Sauvignon St. Hubert’s Paso Robles

Region: Paso Robles, California

Price: About $19–20

Best for: Affordable depth and structure

When Whicker needed to stock wines for a church reception, he reached for this bottle. “There’s a wine called Stag — it’s a Cabernet from Paso Robles,” he said. “That’s an outstanding Cabernet for that money.”

St. Hubert’s in Paso Robles, he explains, produces wines with ripe fruit, approachable tannins and plenty of character. “It’s a great bottle if you want that full-bodied California Cab experience without breaking the bank,” Whicker said.

3. Educated Guess Cabernet Sauvignon

Region: Napa Valley, California

Price: About $22–25

Best for: A crowd-pleasing Napa classic

If you’re willing to spend a few dollars more, Whicker recommends Educated Guess by Roots Run Deep. “At the $22 to $25 mark, there’s one called Educated Guess that’s really good,” he said.

He calls it an excellent “everyday Napa,” offering a polished, fruit-forward style with a touch of oak. “It’s one of those wines that’s consistently good,” Whicker said. “You could bring it to dinner or gift it, and everyone’s happy.”

4. J. Lohr Estates Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon

Region: Paso Robles, California

Price: About $13–15

Best for: Dependable quality and wide availability

When it comes to accessibility, Whicker says J. Lohr Seven Oaks is a dependable name to know. “There are a few out of Chile that are pretty good,” he said, “but J. Lohr is not bad — that’s one you can find anywhere.”

He calls it a great “entry-level” Cab that overdelivers for its price. “They have one called Seven Oaks Cab, which is like the bottom of their range, and it’s pretty good,” Whicker said. “That’s usually around $13 or $14 a bottle.”

5. Château Pétrus

Region: Pomerol, Bordeaux, France

Price: Thousands per bottle

Best for: Experiencing the peak of Merlot perfection

When asked about Merlot, Whicker gets candid. “Merlot got a bad rap because of that movie ‘Sideways,’” he said. “In the ’90s, it was so popular that producers started planting it everywhere — and the result was a lot of crappy Merlot.”

But he’s quick to point out that at its best, Merlot can be transcendent. “One of the world’s great wines — always rated by everybody as one of the top five wines in the world — is Château Pétrus in Bordeaux, France,” Whicker said. “It’s almost 100 percent Merlot.”

“That’d be the apex,” he added, “but you’re going to spend thousands of dollars a bottle.”

For something more realistic, Whicker circles back to an affordable standby. “J. Lohr makes a Merlot that is terrific, and it’s about $15,” he said. “It’s a great way to experience what good Merlot can be without the sticker shock.”

Whicker’s Rule of Thumb

Whether you’re shopping for a special bottle or just something to enjoy on a quiet night, Whicker’s philosophy remains refreshingly simple.

“Price doesn’t make a wine good,” he said. “If you like it, it’s good. If you don’t — find something you do.”

For Whicker, that philosophy is as much about community as it is about taste. “Wine brings people together,” he said. “It enhances a meal, starts conversations, and reminds us to slow down and enjoy what’s in front of us.”

And, as always, he leaves his viewers and customers with one final thought — the motto he’s lived by through every bottle poured and every glass raised:

“Life’s too short to drink bad wine.”