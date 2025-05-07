What’s the best vineyard on Long Island?

People from all over travel to eastern Long Island vineyards to enjoy gorgeous scenery and, of course, delicious wines. But which among them is the very best?

Macari Vineyards & Winery – Mattituck was voted the best vineyard on Long Island in the 2025 FourLeaf Best of Long Island contest!

Macari Vineyards & Winery’s Tasting Room sits on the edge of a nearly 500-acre vineyard and farm in Mattituck, on the North Fork of Long Island. The Macari family has owned the 500-acre waterfront farm for over 50 years. Joseph Macari Jr. is considered a pioneer in the movement towards natural farming on Long Island through his adoption of biodynamic principles since the vineyard’s first plantings.

All grapes are strictly farmed without herbicides. Homemade compost is used as fertilizer, and organic and biodynamic principles are woven throughout the farming process. They offer a variety of guided tasting experiences for small and large groups, each led by a Macari wine educator.

Find out why Macari has been voted Best Vineyard, along with other accolades, by visiting and exploring the Mattituck vineyard’s rich history.

Visit Macari at 150 Bergen Ave., Mattituck, call them at (631) 734-7070 or visit their website at macariwines.com.

