Northwell’s Cohen Children’s ranked #1 children’s hospital in state

The best place for children’s medical care in the state is in New Hyde Park, according to U.S. News and World Report.

The report recently ranked Northwell’s Cohen Children’s Medical Center as New York’s top children’s hospital for the 18th consecutive year, an honor Annemarie Stroustrup, Northwell’s Department of Pediatrics chair at Hofstra’s Zucker School of Medicine, said she believes is an honor that’s deserved, but it’s not the hospital’s goal.

“It’s really a wonderful recognition of the exceptional work that’s done every single day at Cohen Children’s Hospital,” Stroustrup said. “U.S. News & World Report rankings validate that we take care of a very large number of very complex patients very well.”

“U.S. News & World Report looks at volume, acuity and quality. These are things that we strive for, because we really strive for excellence in patient care of all of our teams,” Stroustrup said. “But, U.S. News & World Report is not the end game. It’s really the care we provide for patients that’s the end game. But it is a really nice thing to be acknowledged that we do meet that goal every day.”

Cohen Children’s also tied for the fourth best pediatric hospital in the mid-Atlantic region and achieved top 30 national rankings and top five state rankings in seven pediatric subspecialties: neonatology, urology, nephrology, cancer, pulmonology and lung surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics and diabetes and endocrinology.

“We’re really excited about this ranking, but we’re not excited for the ranking, we’re excited for the acknowledgement,” Stroustrup said. “We’re really honored to be able to care for children as well as we do.”

Stroustrup said the ranking considers staffing ratios to ensure that the team has the bandwidth to offer personalized, appropriate care for patients, alongside patient outcomes, infection rates, survival and, importantly, specialty-specific metrics.

“For example, I’m a neonatologist, so they look at the time to feeding and how many of your patients are getting breast milk,” Stroustrup said. “It’s very specialty-specific. I think that one of the things that’s remarkable about Cohen’s is that we are able to provide really exceptional care across a wide range of specialties, so almost any child with almost any disease could really get top care here.”

Carolyn Quinn, president of Cohen Children’s Medical Center, also commended the ranking’s demonstration of the hospital’s commitment to caring for children in difficult times.

“A hospital stay, especially for a child, can be incredibly stressful,” said Quinn, who also serves as senior vice president of pediatric services at Northwell. “Our commitment has always been to foster a truly comforting and healing environment where advanced medicine meets unwavering compassion.”

“This ranking demonstrates our commitment to the patient and family experience and our quality outcomes,” Quinn added.

Cohen Children’s has offices across Long Island and Queens.