Nimoy Knight Foundation presents ‘Live Long & Prosper’ Tribute Award

The Nimoy Knight Foundation announced that Tim Howe, chief operating officer of Spectrum Designs Foundation, and Temple Grandin, world-renowned autism advocate and animal science professor, have been awarded the “Live Long & Prosper” Tribute Award.

The honor celebrates individuals who embody the values of Leonard Nimoy’s iconic Star Trek character, Mr. Spock — peace, tolerance, diversity and belonging.

The announcement comes as the nation marks the 80th anniversary of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, highlighting the impact of neurodiverse individuals in the workplace and society.

Howe has helped propel Spectrum Designs into a national leader in autism employment, where nearly 70% of the organization’s 80 employees are on the spectrum.

Under his leadership, Spectrum Designs has expanded operations, created hundreds of jobs for neurodiverse adults, pioneered a franchise model to replicate its inclusive employment strategy nationally and earned attention for transforming the narrative around autism from limitation to innovation.

Spectrum Designs operates a custom design and promotional merchandise business, producing high-quality products through screen printing and embroidery for clients ranging from local nonprofits to global corporations, including Google, J.P. Morgan Chase, Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, J.Crew, Dell, Marriott and T.J. Maxx.

Howe joins previous honorees, including Bill Nye, LeVar Burton, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Whoopi Goldberg, Mayim Bialik, and Billie Jean King.

Grandin has long been a beacon for autistic individuals worldwide. A best-selling author and professor at Colorado State University, she revolutionized animal welfare through innovative designs for livestock facilities and is a leading voice for the autism community.

Her life story was dramatized in the Emmy-winning HBO biopic “Temple Grandin,” and her 2024 documentary, “An Open Door,” further solidified her legacy as an advocate for inclusion and perseverance.

“I am beyond thrilled to be honored with this ‘Live Long & Prosper’ Tribute Award from the Nimoy Knight Foundation,” said Howe. “At Spectrum Designs, we strive every day to create meaningful career paths for the autistic community and to showcase their extraordinary capabilities. For me, Spock represents the dignity of difference, the beauty of logic and the possibility of belonging — values that are synonymous with our mission. To be mentioned alongside my personal heroes, such as Temple Grandin, someone who has redefined what is possible, is more than I could have ever dreamed. I try to bring curiosity, energy and an unconventional way of thinking to work each day, and I hope it helps inspire those around me to feel free to do the same.”

“I am honored to get the ‘Live Long & Prosper’ Tribute pendant for being a role model and ambassador for the autism community,” Grandin said. “I have always loved ‘Star Trek’, and the ethical lessons in the show really resonated with me. ‘Mr. Spock’ helped me to ‘Live Long and Prosper.’”

“The ‘Live Long and Prosper’ symbol and greeting spread a message my dad strongly believed in—not only for a long and healthy life, but also for peace, tolerance and diversity,” said Julie Nimoy and David Knight, directors of the Nimoy Knight Foundation. He would be so pleased knowing that his beloved Mr. Spock continues to inspire the autism community. On behalf of the Nimoy Knight Foundation, we are proud to present this award to Tim Howe and Temple Grandin for their amazing contributions in creating awareness, removing stigma and serving as outstanding ambassadors and role models to millions of neurodivergent people worldwide.”