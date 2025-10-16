Port Washington Library Foundation hosts ‘Gilded Age’ Gala

The Port Washington Library Foundation brought the spirit of the Gilded Age to life Sunday, Oct. 12, during its annual gala at the Manhasset Bay Yacht Club — an elegant evening celebrating community, philanthropy and the enduring impact of public libraries.

Themed “The Gilded Age,” this year’s event paid homage to the public-private partnerships that built iconic institutions such as the New York Public Library.

The foundation’s president, Beth Ain, said the theme was chosen to highlight that same spirit of collaboration in Port Washington.

“It’s a lesson in progressive community building I don’t take lightly,” Ain said during her speech, in reference to the New York Public Library Gilded Age founders.

“The gala is a way to have an incredible event every year where we’re able to gather with the community and also celebrate people within the community who we see as worth honoring, who sort of uphold the values of the public library,” said Ain.

Despite stormy weather, the evening was aglow with flickering candlelight, antique book centerpieces and a warm multigenerational crowd.

Local officials, including North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, Council member Mariann Dalimonte, and several candidates for local office, joined residents to honor this year’s distinguished community members, Nicole Zeitzer Johnson and Jessica Melwani.

Johnson, a Port Washington native, author of “Joyfully Josie” and founder of the FOXG1 Research Foundation, spoke about turning her daughter Josie’s rare disease diagnosis into a global effort to fund research and promote disability inclusion.

Melwani, recently elected to the Port Washington Board of Education, reflected on her upbringing in the community and the inspiration she drew from the library. “The library was always at the heart of my story,” she said. “It’s where I learned that books can help us write our own.”

Library Director Keith Klang thanked the foundation for its support of the library’s budget, while Ain recognized Development Director Leila Noor and the gala committee for their efforts.

Ain also presented the Student in Bloom Award to Schreiber High School seniors Lucas Gordon and Alanna LaMorte for their leadership in the Roots Leadership Program, a high school leadership incubator funded by the Foundation.

The Foundation’s fundraising supports numerous programs beyond the library’s tax-funded budget, including Books and Theater for Dessert for adults with developmental disabilities, Homegrown Readers to promote family literacy, and The Lab, a maker space featuring podcasting and 3D printing technology.

Ain announced a new capital campaign to renovate “Mia’s Corner,” a section of the children’s library dedicated to the memory of Mia Smolin, a young Port Washington resident who loved spending time there.

“We privately funded the children’s library renovation that set the gold standard for our region,” Ain said. “Now we’re poised to reset that standard in Mia’s memory. Thanks to the compassionate leadership of vice president Samantha Adler and the Smolin family, we’ll keep Mia very much alive in the heart of this community forever.”

The event, Ain said, reflected the Foundation’s success in engaging a new generation of supporters.

“We’ve really evolved to meet the community where they are,” she said. “Younger families are showing up because this is an event that feels fun, modern and meaningful — people can come by, have a drink, listen to the honorees’ speeches, and still get home for dinner. It’s the perfect mix of celebration and purpose.”

Gala Chair Rachel Segal led the event planning, curating cocktails, a playlist and the elegant design that tied together the Gilded Age theme.

“This library is one of the most incredible libraries,” Ain said. “It’s the heart of Port Washington, a place where every generation feels represented, and where our shared story continues to be written.”