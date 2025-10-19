Bill O’Reilly Column: It’s news to me

After spending most of last week in our nation’s capital, I am finally beginning to deprogram. Washington is a place where politics dominates all; every cabbie, hotel clerk, and restaurant worker knows exactly what’s happening and wants to talk about it. I really appreciated all the input from the “folks” in DC.

The “Three Americans” show, which aired on Wednesday at the Kennedy Center, was a huge success, putting NewsNation on par with other national TV news agencies. Millions accessed it.

Competing against us was a communist town hall on CNN starring Bernie Sanders and U.S. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez. My question is, why devote an hour to the same old thing: the oligarchs rule, average Americans don’t have a chance,and the government should control everything.

However, there is no truth to the rumor that CNN dedicated the hour to Fidel Castro. But it could have.

Old Bernie is still feisty, I’ll give him that. And Alexandria has a future – my prediction is she’ll beat Chuck Schumer in 2029 and become a senator from New York.

How is the then-79-year-old Chuckster going to campaign against AOC? He could tell the truth that she is essentially clueless about pretty much everything, but then Schumer would be labeled a “misogynist, white male supremacist!”

Chuck could never take that kind of heat.

On the other side of the dial, NewsNation broke national news by questioning Tom Homan on the bribery allegation, Sen. Joe Manchin on the far left, and Sen. John Fetterman about his disenchantment with the Democratic Party. Very lively discussion without vitriol and deception. Chris Cuomo, Stephen A. Smith, and I kept things moving even though Stephen walked off the stage at one point.

Some in the press thought his departure was in disgust at the government shutdown, but the real reason was that he had a call from his pal LeBron James. At least that’s what I heard.

In addition to the show, I met with some big shots in the Trump organization, ran into Stephen Miller at the White House, whom I called the “Prince of Darkness,” and commiserated with former Fox News colleagues at the Charley Kirk medal event.

Pleased to report all of them are doing well.

One footnote. You may have seen a picture of that on Instagram. Tens of millions did as it flew around the world at lightning speed. High tech is incredible.

Quite the week, that’s for sure. Washington, D.C. is the Disney World of politics. Tacky souvenirs, overpriced food, and the constant presence of Goofy.

Glad I’m home.