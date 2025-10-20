Wantagh Fall Fest returns with food, fun and family-friendly activities

Live music filled Railroad Avenue during Wantagh’s Fall Festival, hosted by the Wantagh Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Mulcahy’s.

The Wantagh Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Mulcahy’s, hosted its annual Fall Festival Sunday, Oct. 19, after the event was postponed from Oct. 12 due to rain.

The festival brought together families, local residents, and small business vendors for a day of food, music, and autumn-themed activities.

The community event was held from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Railroad Avenue and Grove Street, the event offered a variety of seasonal attractions.

Visitors enjoyed pumpkins, cider options, and carnival games, while children had the opportunity to play in a bounce house.

Food trucks, including Pies on Wheels, served a variety of offerings, and Mulcahy’s provided beer for adults. Live music from Krush, The Attic, and South Bay Trio kept the festival lively throughout the day.

Nassau County Legislator Michael Giangregorio praised the festival as “a great way to highlight small businesses in a very fun way.” He said that the sunny weather helped draw crowds and created a festive atmosphere that celebrated the local community.

Many attendees said they appreciated the family-friendly environment and the chance to enjoy fall activities in a safe, outdoor setting.

The festival remains a highlight of Wantagh’s calendar, showcasing the town’s vibrant community spirit while supporting local businesses and providing fun for all ages.