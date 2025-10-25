Election Guide 2025: Nassau County Legislature District 6 candidate Debra S. Mulé, Dem.

Why I’m running

I am committed to public service and bring experience as a past Freeport School Board trustee and president (nine years), Freeport Village Board Trustee (three years) and legislator and now alternate deputy minority leader (nearly eight years) to this position.

I am also committed to seeing several key initiatives that I have embarked upon through to completion, and I am excited about the opportunity to serve the residents of the 6th District for the next two years, if afforded the privilege by the voters.

Top 3 issues

I continue to focus on infrastructure investments, and my efforts to date have yielded the completion of a multimillion-dollar overhaul of Roosevelt’s Centennial Park; $13 million for improvements to Baldwin’s Grand Avenue Complete Streets project; $3 million to

beautify Silver Lake Park and correct flooding, and millions more to address flooding on Long Beach Road in South Hempstead.

beautify Silver Lake Park and correct flooding, and millions more to address flooding on Long Beach Road in South Hempstead. I continue to emphasize environmental issues and have been a vocal supporter of the BayPark Conveyance Project, which is set to come online soon and will address severe pollution that has long plagued Freeport’s Reynolds Channel.

As a member of the Legislature’s Public Safety Committee, I continue to advocate for proper resourcing of the Nassau police; fight for solutions to the ongoing detective shortage; and champion mental health resources for law enforcement and first responders.

Biography

Debra Mulé is completing her fifth term as a Nassau County legislator and is seeking reelection to the newly reapportioned 6th Legislative District, which encompasses the entirety of Freeport and portions of Baldwin and Oceanside.

In the Legislature, Mulé is the ranking member on the Veterans and Senior Affairs Committees, and serves on the Legislature’s Finance, Towns, Villages & Cities, Economic & Community Development, and Minority Affairs Committees.

Mulé is a Uniondale High School Class of 1980 graduate. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Music from the College of William and Mary and earned a Master’s Degree in Social Work from Virginia Commonwealth University. She currently serves as a cantor at the Our Holy Redeemer R.C. Church in Freeport.

As a Social Worker and community leader, Debra Mulé has been giving back to the residents of Nassau County for more than two decades. While serving on her daughters’ PTA, Mulé was elected to the Freeport School Board.

During three terms, she was elected vice president and ultimately president. From there, she won election to the Village of Freeport Board of Trustees in 2015 and served in that capacity until 2018, when she was elected to the Legislature.

Debra and her husband Steve, an IBEW Local 3 electrician, have resided in Freeport since 1990 and have two adult daughters, Victoria and Elizabeth.