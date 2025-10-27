Quantcast
Election 2025

Election Guide 2025: Nassau County Legislature District 19 candidate Lynn Russo, Dem.

lynn russo
Nassau County Democratic Committee

Lynn Russo is an associate attorney for the Manhattan-based firm Hughes Hubbard & Reed, representing clients in cases ranging from complex pharmaceutical litigation to asylum and housing discrimination.

Her political involvement began as a volunteer for the congressional campaigns of Laura Gillen and Tom Suozzi.

She has a bachelor’s degree in molecular biology from the University of California, Riverside, a doctorate in molecular genetics from UC San Diego and a Juris Doctor degree from Fordham University.

Top Priorities

  • Prioritize investments in communities, such as upgrading water and sewer systems to prevent contamination and beach closures, and remove partisanship from the distribution of essential water infrastructure dollars.
  • Deliver next-generation affordable housing for families, without overcrowding existing residential areas.
  • Support local hospitals and health care workers and protect the rights and safety of residents who live and work in the 19th District.

