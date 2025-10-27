Election Guide 2025: Nassau County Legislature District 19 candidate Lynn Russo, Dem.

Lynn Russo is an associate attorney for the Manhattan-based firm Hughes Hubbard & Reed, representing clients in cases ranging from complex pharmaceutical litigation to asylum and housing discrimination.

Her political involvement began as a volunteer for the congressional campaigns of Laura Gillen and Tom Suozzi.

She has a bachelor’s degree in molecular biology from the University of California, Riverside, a doctorate in molecular genetics from UC San Diego and a Juris Doctor degree from Fordham University.

Top Priorities