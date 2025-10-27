Election Guide: Nassau County Legislature District 14 candidate Cynthia Nuñez, Dem.

Why I’m running:

I’m running to bring transparency, accountability, and a focus on results back to county government. As a mother, wife, and school board trustee, I’ve seen firsthand how decisions made at the county level directly affect families, small businesses, and the quality of life in our communities. I want to ensure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely and that working families have a real voice in local government.

Top 3 issues:

Affordability -mFrom rising property taxes to higher costs for food, housing, and utilities, families and seniors are being priced out of the very communities they’ve helped build. We must make Nassau County more affordable for residents and businesses alike.

Water Quality and infrastructure – We need to continue investing in infrastructure that protects and upgrades our water systems. That means securing state and federal grants for filtration improvements, expanding access to clean drinking water technologies, and holding polluters accountable.

On the school board, I helped secure a $500,000 grant, a portion of which was allocated towards water filtration systems and other crucial services — proof that with the right partnerships, we can make meaningful progress.

Quality of Life – Beyond affordability and transparency and infrastructure, I’m focused on improving public safety, expanding youth programs, addressing the housing shortage, and protecting our environment. These issues all connect to quality of life and require responsible, community-driven leadership.

Bio

Cynthia Nuñez is not a career politician – she’s a community advocate with a proven record of delivering results — from restoring student services to securing grants that directly benefit residents.

Nunez is proud to be a first-generation American whose Dominican and Puerto Rican heritage has shaped her values, work ethic, and commitment to service. Growing up in a multicultural household gave her a deep appreciation for diversity and the strength of community. She brings that perspective to every decision, working to ensure that all voices — regardless of background — are heard and represented in local government.

Cynthia currently serves on the Valley Stream District 24 School Board, where she helped to secure the largest grant in district history, and as a Nassau County Legislator, District 14, where Nunez implemented water filtration systems and restored vital student services.

As chair of the Legislative Committee, Cynthia has worked collaboratively with trustees and officials across the political spectrum to successfully advocate for and implement the Community Eligibility Program, ensuring that all students have access to free, nutritious meals regardless of their family’s economic status.

Nunez is running to give residents a real voice in government — someone who listens, cares, and delivers. She is proud to have earned the support of law enforcement and labor unions across Nassau County because they know she’ll always put the community first. She will fight for working families, protect our neighborhoods, and ensure every resident feels represented.

Cynthia earned her Bachelor of Arts in Legal Studies and Public Administration from St. John’s University. She resides in Valley Stream and is the proud wife of her husband, an IBEW electrician and together they are the parents of our two children.