Glen Cove school walk-a-thon outperforms fundraising goal for breast cancer research

Connolly Elementary School held its ninth annual Breast Cancer Walk-a-Thon to raise funds for the Breast Cancer Foundation and local non-profit, Glen Cove Cares, 0n Thursday, Oct. 16. The event, organized by Connolly Student Council and staff, raised $1,767, outperforming their goal of $1,000.

Highlights from the Walk-a-Thon included a musical performance by students and staff, a check presentation and appearances from the Glen Cove Police and Fire departments. “The money is great for research, but what’s also great is how kids can feel empowered with being able to help. It’s a big, warm feeling for them,” said Susan Stanco, the teacher adviser for the Student Council.

Cheerful students led their community through the walk-a-thon.Photo provided by Glen Cove City School DistrictOver $500 of the money donated came from student Julie Steinhauser with pink lemonade, bows and socks sales. The school’s students are also involved in donation collection, decorations and facilitating the event.

“Some of the older students, they know folks that have passed from cancer, and I think they felt that it was their way of contributing to it, and hoping that they could help someone else in the future,” said the interim principal at Connolly, James Grossane.

During the three-quarters of a mile-long path, Glen Cove police officers guided walkers through traffic while fire fighters trailed at the caboose. Participants in the event remembered a speech from former Glen Cove educator and breast cancer survivor Allison Hernandez. In addition to sharing her story, she also encouraged listeners to offer help to others suffering from the illness by organizing meals or sending a card.

“Her speech was so motivating and empowering that it just brought us all to get choked up and teary-eyed because one of our own went through it,” Stanco said. This event is in its ninth year for the Connolly community. The walk became a school tradition every October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month following the passing of their former librarian Robin Shapiro from breast cancer.