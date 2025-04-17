Cars zoom, marbles crash in high-energy science lesson at Lockhart

Students were engaged in hands-on scientific inquiry about energy at Lockhart Elementary School

The energy was high in fourth-grade classrooms at Lockhart Elementary School in the Massapequa School District as students conducted hands-on experiments to learn about potential and kinetic energy.

Dropping toy cars down ramps, students measured how far the cars went and recorded data. By observing the distance and speed, they noted the impact of higher and lower release points.

Another experiment featured a marble drop and collisions to study energy transfer. Students made predictions on how far a stationary marble would travel once it was hit by a rolling marble.

In the final piece, the young scientists set up and knocked down dominoes to explore chain reactions. The experiments were part of the energy unit in the Mystery Science program.

Students completed the activities in their classrooms and in the STEAM lab with teacher Tracey Perles.