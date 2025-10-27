Village of Roslyn goes pink for Go With Courage fundraising event

Kerern Shemel, Robyn Jaslow and Michelle Luchs in Okaru for a Go With Courage brunch event supporting families suffering from cancer.

The Village of Roslyn was awash in pink on Wednesday, Oct. 22, as the community came together for the October Day of Courage, an annual fundraising event supporting cancer research and family assistance programs run by local nonprofit Go With Courage.

Founded by breast cancer survivor Robyn Jaslow, Go With Courage raises funds for cancer research while providing support packages and services to patients and their families through its “We’ve Got Your Back” program. All proceeds go directly to charity, with no administrative fees.

This year’s event, based out of Transitions, a clothing store located at 1353 Old Northern Blvd., featured local businesses and restaurants donating 20% of their proceeds.

Participating restaurants included Okaru, located at 1401 Old Northern Blvd., which opened for a special lunch, and Felice, located at 1382 Old Northern Blvd., which hosted a dinner.

Retailers and local shops contributed raffle prizes, gift cards, and merchandise, while Roslyn High School students volunteered to sell sweatshirts and other items, earning community service credit.

The Village of Roslyn Board of Trustees also voted to suspend meter parking on the streets of Roslyn to encourage people to shop and eat in the village.

Jaslow said the event raised an estimated $30,000 to $35,000, which will be donated to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and matched by an anonymous donor.

“It’s a community-based effort where everyone contributes in the way they can,” Jaslow said. “People can buy a $20 raffle ticket or spend $1,000 at a participating shop, and it all adds up to help further our mission.”

The event also featured decorative balloon arches throughout the village donated by Stephanie Bruck of Roslyn Bala, adding to the festive, feel-good atmosphere that has become a hallmark of the October Day of Courage.

Jaslow said the community-focused approach encourages participation and fosters a sense of shared purpose.

Go With Courage will continue its efforts throughout the year, including participation in Champions for Charity events at Todd Snyder in New York on Dec. 4 and Veronica Beard on Dec. 5, and a spring fundraising event scheduled for April 21 at Glen Head Country Club.

For more information about Go With Courage and ways to support its programs, visit gowithcourage.org.