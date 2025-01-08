Roslyn Landmark Society receives $675K from state for final phase of Grist Mill restoration

The Roslyn Landmark Society was awarded $675,000 for phase three of the Roslyn Grist Mill restoration project by the state Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation.



The Roslyn Grist Mill is a Dutch-framed watermill located at the head of Hempstead Harbor on Old Northern Boulevard in the Village of Roslyn.

Built between 1715 and 1741, it is one of few remaining colonial grist mills in the New York metropolitan area, according to the National Register of Historic Places.



“We are excited and grateful the Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation has awarded the Roslyn Grist Mill this important grant to help with Phase III of the restoration of one of Roslyn’s most iconic buildings,” said John Durkin, mayor of the Village of Roslyn.



Durkin added that “these funds will help the Roslyn Landmark Society continue its essential work on this important project.”



The state Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation announced over $26 million for 65 different projects throughout the state on Dec. 23, 2024.



The funding granted for the Roslyn Grist Mill Restoration Project was one of only 12 projects to receive the maximum amount of funding from the state.



It was one of only three awarded by the office to Heritage Area projects, a community-driven initiative focused on preserving and promoting the natural, cultural, and historical significance of a specific geographic area according to the National Park Service.



The Heritage Area System, which includes the Village of Roslyn, is a state-local partnership established to preserve and develop areas that have special significance to New York State.



In addition, it was also one of only six grants awarded for Nassau County and Suffolk County projects.



The only other grant recipient from Nassau County is the City of Long Beach, who received $390,775 for repairs at Sherman Brown Park. The matching grant is reserved through the state-funded Environmental Protection Fund Grant Program for Parks, Preservation, and Heritage.



“On behalf of the Long Island North Shore Heritage Area, I’m delighted to congratulate the Roslyn Landmark Society on being awarded a $675,000 grant in support of the Society’s ongoing project focused on the preservation and restoration of the Roslyn Grist Mill,” said John Coraor, president of Long Island North Shore Heritage Area.



“The substantial size of this grant is indicative of this project’s importance in preserving our heritage, not only for the Village of Roslyn but for Long Island North Shore Heritage Area and New York State,” she added.



This new funding will play an integral role in the final stage of the mill’s restoration according to the Roslyn Landmark Society. The building has not been accessible to the public since 1974. Work is anticipated to begin in late 2025.

The restoration project began in November 2018.

Phase one activities included supporting the structure with steel beams, restoring the timber frame columns and beams, building a new foundation, reinstalling the restored timber frame, and lowering the new building onto its foundation with a new street-level entrance.

Phase two activities included finishing the timber frame restoration and south wall reconstruction, installing sill plates for rafters on the east and west sides, interior roofing, timber joinery, and installing large beams for the new floor.



The anticipated activities for phase three are the restoration and reinstallation of the mill’s husk frame, relocation of the stormwater basin, construction of a new water wheel, restoration of the mill’s gearing mechanisms, and creation of an entrance that meets the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act.



“With this award and a 2025 funding match from the grist mill’s owner, Nassau County, Phase III of the restoration can be completed.”Howard Kroplick, co-president of the Roslyn Landmark Society, said.



Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has budgeted 2025 capital funds to match the new grant.



The mill has a long history in the village of Roslyn. President George Washington visited the site and met with its owner, Hendrick Onderdonk, on April 24, 1790, during his tour of Long Island following the American Revolution. Washington documented this visit in his diary.



Built for industrial use, the Roslyn Grist Mill was the first commercial building established in the community and served as the economic heart of the village as it grew and expanded for over 150 years.



“Successful completion of the final phase of the Roslyn Grist Mill’s restoration will ensure the long-term preservation of this important cultural resource,” said Jaime Karbowiak, executive director of the Roslyn Landmark Society.



“The restored historic site will serve as an important educational and recreational space for visitors to Nassau County while also advancing economic investment, growth, and tourism on Long Island.”