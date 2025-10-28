Farmingdale’s Main Street becomes haunted for Halloween parade
The Halloween parade brought hundreds of residents out in costume in Farmingdale.
Photo provided by Marketing Masters NY
The Farmingdale Village and Farmingdale Chamber of Commerce hosted a Halloween parade on Saturday, Oct. 25, with hundreds of people lining the streets in costume.
The parade kicked off at 1 p.m., as participants lined up in the alley across from Village Mayor Ralph Ekstrand’s store, Moby Drugs, and headed south along Main Street to the Village Green.
The festivities included a petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, candy giveaways, a “Trunk or Treat” event at the fire house, music and a costume contest.