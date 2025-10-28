Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Farmingdale
Community Events

Farmingdale’s Main Street becomes haunted for Halloween parade

By Posted on
The Halloween parade brought hundreds of residents out in costume in Farmingdale.
The Halloween parade brought hundreds of residents out in costume in Farmingdale.
Photo provided by Marketing Masters NY

The Farmingdale Village and Farmingdale Chamber of Commerce hosted a Halloween parade on Saturday, Oct. 25, with hundreds of people lining the streets in costume.

The parade kicked off at 1 p.m., as participants lined up in the alley across from Village Mayor Ralph Ekstrand’s store, Moby Drugs, and headed south along Main Street to the Village Green.

The festivities included a petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, candy giveaways, a “Trunk or Treat” event at the fire house, music and a costume contest.

Residents were encouraged to come dressed in creative costumes.
Residents were encouraged to come dressed in creative costumes. Photo provided by Marketing Masters NY
Hundreds of people made their way down Main Street for the parade.
Hundreds of people made their way down Main Street for the parade. Photo provided by Marketing Masters NY
A petting zoo was included in the entertainment available throughout the day.
A petting zoo was included in the entertainment available throughout the day. Photo provided by Marketing Masters NY
Oyster Bay Town and Farmingdale Village elected officials put their costumes on for the festivities.
Oyster Bay Town and Farmingdale Village elected officials put on their costumes for the festivities. Photo provided by Marketing Masters NY

About the Author

More Farmingdale News

More from our Sister Sites