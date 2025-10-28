Farmingdale’s Main Street becomes haunted for Halloween parade

The Halloween parade brought hundreds of residents out in costume in Farmingdale.

The Farmingdale Village and Farmingdale Chamber of Commerce hosted a Halloween parade on Saturday, Oct. 25, with hundreds of people lining the streets in costume.

The parade kicked off at 1 p.m., as participants lined up in the alley across from Village Mayor Ralph Ekstrand’s store, Moby Drugs, and headed south along Main Street to the Village Green.

The festivities included a petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, candy giveaways, a “Trunk or Treat” event at the fire house, music and a costume contest.