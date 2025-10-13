New Hyde Park Village celebrates Columbus Day, honors first female grand marshal

Mary Modica, the grand marshal for the festival (R.) was given a dedicated street sign and multiple proclamations.

The Village of New Hyde Park held its fourth annual Columbus Day celebration on Sunday, Oct. 12, honoring Italian history and heritage, as well as the first female grand marshal for the event: Mary Modica.

The celebration was held in the basement of the village hall, featuring music from band students in the New Hyde Park-Garden City Park School District, classic Italian snacks and green, white and red decorations.

New Hyde Park Village Mayor Christopher Devine said Columbus Day is a celebration of Italian heritage and the village’s annual festivities have been a “smashing success.”

“Christopher Columbus came to America to give us a new life,” Hempstead Town Council Member Thomas Muscarella said about the history of the holiday. “Christopher Columbus is very, very important to this culture.”

Devine said Modica, the precedent-setting grand marshal, was involved in numerous endeavors throughout her lifetime.

She was born in Brooklyn and became a teacher on Long Island. She taught for over two decades in Commack before moving to Columbia County to become a principal. Modica then returned to Long Island, serving as a principal in the Southampton and Island Trees School Districts.

Besides her decades of service as an educator, Modica is also a philanthropist. She has helped raise over $100,000 for the American Cancer Society, aided 37 children from the Make-A-Wish Foundation fulfill their dreams and has volunteered for multiple organizations and departments.

“We are so honored to have this Energizer Bunny here,” Devine said about Modica.

Several other elected officials also honored Modica, including North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, Nassau County Legislator John Giuffre and others.

Modica was given a citation from the county and a certificate from the Town of North Hempstead. She also received a “11040” hat and a dedicated street sign from the village.

Several family members and friends joined Modica for her honoring.

The village had initially planned to host a parade, but the event was moved indoors due to weather concerns.