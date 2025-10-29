North Hempstead adopts tax freeze budget

The Town of North Hempstead voted on its budget, which will be adopted at the start of 2026.

The Town of North Hempstead voted to adopt the 2026 town budget at an Oct. 28 board meeting, keeping taxes flat.

The $138 million total spending plan keeps the property tax levy flat for the third consecutive year and draws $11-$12 million from reserves (including $10.2 million for the general fund and roughly $1-2 million for Town Outside Village and special districts). The spending plan for the general operating fund is $92.7 million, while the combined town-wide total is $138 million.

The town will spend roughly the same amount as last year.

The town plans to raise $20.2 million through property taxes. The budget keeps property taxes flat while maintaining funding for parks, waste management and public safety. Compared to last year’s adopted budget, this year allocates more money to the Department of Administrative Services, Office of the Comptroller, Department of Human Resources 311 Call Center, Department of Parks and Recreation, Department of Public Works, Office of the Supervisor, Office of the Town Attorney, Town Board and Office of the Town Clerk.

Less money than last year will be allocated to the Departments of Community Services and Services for the Aging, Department of Information Technology, Department of Public Safety, Solid Waste Management and Indebtedness.

Nearly 70% of the general fund will go toward employee salaries and benefits, solid waste management, parks and recreation and debt service.

The vote followed a brief public hearing and a push by Council Member Robert Troiano, who said he wanted to delay the vote and consider a tax cut. He pointed out that the town’s reserves are well above policy minimums—about 40% of the general fund, compared to the 10% minimum required by town policy.

The finance commissioner argued against this, favoring a more substantial cushion for unpredictable expenses.

However, the supervisor stated that Troiano’s proposal could not be discussed or voted on because he had never submitted a formal amendment or written proposal before the deadline. Troiano countered that the board still had until Nov. 20, the state deadline, to adopt the budget and therefore could postpone the vote to discuss his tax-cut idea.

He also stated that he had requested more budget information so that he could submit a formal proposal at a previous work session, but it was not provided to him.

The exchange became heated with Council Member Dennis Walsh accusing Troiano of “theatrics.”

“I can ask questions,” Troiano said.

“Intentionally, to try to cloud the people in the audience listening,” Walsh responded. “This is all an act.”

The board still voted, with Troiano and all other council members voting in favor of passing the budget.



“We have an opportunity to give additional consideration to defunding the overfunded balance,” Troiano said. “I do want them to at least get taxpayers to get a tax freeze, I will also vote ‘I.’”

Troiano said that while he still believed the town could have reduced taxes by using more reserves, “keeping them flat is better than nothing.”

Before voting, the board approved minor amendments, including shifting $25,000 to community events.

The budget will take effect on Jan. 1.