Garden City’s Ava Nat finds her voice on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

For 18-year-old singer-songwriter Ava Nat, the journey from Garden City to national television has been “surreal.”

The Belmont University freshman earned a spot on Team Niall Horan this season on NBC’s “The Voice,” and she says every step has been a dream built on family, resilience and small-town support.

“The show’s been amazing,” Nat said. “The blind auditions went better than I ever expected. It was like a dream come true when they turned. Getting to pick between these legends — and choosing Niall — I was so happy with that decision.”

Nat, who graduated from Garden City High School in 2025, first turned to music as a source of healing after losing her older sister, Sabrina, in 2019. The two shared a deep bond over singing and Nat continues to perform in her sister’s memory.

“Music became my way to process everything,” she said. “Sabrina was the one who inspired me to start, and I’ve always wanted to make her proud. Every time I’m on stage, she’s with me.”

She performed wherever she could, from school stages to street performances in Europe and eventually began writing her own songs. Her debut EP, “Align,” released in 2024, marked her first major step as a recording artist.

Nat’s path to “The Voice” began with a surprise from her mother, Christina, who secretly submitted her name to the show’s casting.

“My mom signed me up,” Nat said, laughing. “I didn’t even know at first. She told me later and I was like, ‘Wait, you did what?’ But she knew best. When I got the call for the auditions in California, that was the moment that changed my life.”

Her blind audition earned her a spot on Horan’s team. During the battle rounds, Nat performed Julia Michaels’ “What a Time” alongside fellow contestant Aiden Ross. Though Horan initially chose Ross, he used his save to keep Nat on his team.

“I say duet because it wasn’t even really a battle,” Nat said. “We were just so into the song and the performance. Getting saved by Niall afterward was just crazy. It felt like everything came full circle.”

In the knockout rounds of the show, which aired Oct. 27, Nat performed Olivia Newton-John’s “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” earning high praise from Horan and a win that advanced her to the playoffs as part of the top 20 in this season.

“Niall is such an amazing coach,” she said. “[The audience] sees short clips of him on TV, but behind the scenes, he gives so much thoughtful advice. He’s helped me figure out when to build vocally, how to connect with the audience and even how to handle in-ear monitors on stage. He’s so real about it — it’s not just show business talk.”

Nat also praised Horan’s authenticity.

“When you see him talking to the camera and then turning to you, it’s all genuine,” she said. “He’s so in tune with the music — leaning in, standing up, really feeling every note. That kind of energy makes you feel comfortable and confident when you’re performing.”

Behind the scenes, Nat has enjoyed the production side of the show, from wardrobe to stage rehearsals.

“The wardrobe team is incredible,” she said. “They make you feel like a princess. Even if you’re not super girly, they tailor everything perfectly and do last-minute fixes. It’s like every girl’s dream.”

Despite her national exposure, Nat remains connected to Garden City, where her family, friends and former classmates cheer her on.

“Honestly, all of Garden City has been behind me,” she said. “The school, the field hockey team, the parents, my friends — everyone. My mom says that when she’s out running errands, people stop her to ask about the show. It’s the biggest deal in a small town like that and it just means the world to me.”

At Belmont, Nat is continuing to develop her songwriting skills, hoping to pursue the craft full-time after “The Voice.”

“I went in undeclared, but I’m applying to the songwriting program,” she said. “They have such an amazing program and it feels like the perfect next step for me.”

Her musical inspirations include Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Lizzy McAlpine, Gracie Abrams and Laufey. As for dream collaborations, she said, “I’d love to sing with Niall — we already know our voices blend well. Writing with Lizzy McAlpine or performing with Gracie Abrams would also be incredible. And maybe one day I’ll get to scat some jazz with Laufey. That would be so fun.”

No matter what comes next, Nat is savoring every moment of her journey.

“I never imagined I’d actually be on a TV show singing,” she said. “It still feels like a fever dream. I’m just so grateful for everything that’s happened — for my family, my teachers, my coaches and everyone who’s believed in me. This is just the beginning.”