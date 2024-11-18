Shye Roberts advances to The Voice Playoffs

Shye Roberts wows judges with her rendition of “The One That Got Away” in the 3-way Knockout round (Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC)

Glen Cove native Shye Roberts advanced to the next round of “The Voice” after a rendition of “The One That Got Away” by Katy Perry.

“I made it farther than I ever could have asked for,” Roberts said. “So I feel like this has just been a blessing.”

Roberts won a three-way knockout round against two of her team members. With this victory, Roberts will enter the Playoffs.

If she wins the playoffs, Roberts will have the opportunity to compete at the final round of live performances.

“I’m ready for whatever comes next,” she said.

Roberts started singing in the middle-school drama club, she said. From there, now 18-year-old Roberts made a name for herself in Glen Cove and booked gigs in the city.

Moving from the drama club to singing solo, Roberts no longer had a character to play.

“It was definitely weird to kind of step out there and have to just be your true self and pray that people like you,” she said.

“At the end of the day, it paid off,” she said.

If Roberts could advise her younger self about stepping out on stage, she would tell herself to “stop being so shy.”

“I’m still incredibly shy,” she said. “But I would say stop being so shy in terms of putting yourself out there.”

Because she is so young, Roberts said there is a “lack of experience in terms of, you know, performing outwardly for everybody, and what I’m supposed to do or say on stage.”

Now that she’s performed on “The Voice,” Roberts said she’s learned a lot about how to interact with the crowd and judges.

Shye said “The Voice” “opened my eyes, basically, and kind of allowed me to mature.”

She said the process of the show helped her improve her connection with the audience and her ability to answer questions on stage.

Roberts will move into the Playoffs in the next episode, where she will compete against the other Knockout round winners.

“I have competed against so many talented artists,” she said.

Moving forward in the competition, Roberts isn’t sure how the game will end.

“I don’t expect anything, I really think it is anyone’s game at this point,” she said.

Roberts did not expect to make it this far in the show, she said. She said she’s thankful for all the support she’s received.

“I just love and am so grateful for all of the people who have been giving me support.”

The “Voice” airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.

