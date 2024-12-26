Glen Cove native Shye Roberts honored by county for second place on ‘The Voice’

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, center left, awards Shye Roberts, center right, for her achievement on Season 26 of “The Voice”

Local officials on Monday recognized Glen Cove native Shye Roberts for placing second on the hit NBC music competition “The Voice” and winning national acclaim.

“It’s been a year of really celebrating all of the good achievements that people have made here in Nassau County,” said County Executive Blakeman at a press conference in Roberts’ honor.

Roberts received citations from Blakeman, Nassau County Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton and Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck. Blakeman also named Dec. 23 Shye Roberts Day in celebration of the 18-year-old singer’s achievement.

“Throughout this process, she’s always kept in contact with her Nassau County roots and the people here who help make her the great success that she’s been,” Blakeman said.

Roberts recently moved to Pennsylvania last year due to a family illness but kept in touch with her support system in Glen Cove.

She said the support she received in Glen Cove is why she felt confident in applying to the show.

“Growing up in Glen Cove—growing up in Nassau County in general—is probably one of the biggest factors of why I felt like I could do it,” Roberts said. “It was such a safe community; it was such a strong community.”

Roberts said the Glen Cove community created a positive environment that empowered her to chase her dreams. The city celebrates a wide variety of achievements, from academics to athletics and the arts, she said.

“They recognize all different types of people,” Roberts said.

Roberts quickly became a fan-favorite on the show after earning a four-chair turn at her audition and selected singer Michael Bublé as her coach.

“I’m so proud of what you’re doing for Glen Cove,” DeRiggi-Whitton said. “Not only for your beautiful talent but also for your beautiful message, which is [that] we accept everyone.”

“We want everyone to find themselves and to flourish,” said Roberts, who had previously won a n LGBT Network Youth singing competition.

Panzenbeck said she first met Roberts in 2021, when she performed the national anthem at the mayor’s inauguration.

“Aside from being such a fabulous singing talent, she is humble, kind, one of the sweetest people you will ever get to know,” Panzenbeck said.

Panzenbeck said the Glen Cove community looks forward to seeing where Roberts’ career takes her in the future.

“Keep Shye-ning,” Panzenbeck told her.

Roberts began her singing career at Glen Cove’s Robert Finley Middle School, where she performed in school musicals. Glen Cove’s choir director Ed Norris said Roberts’ success on The Voice inspires her former classmates at Glen Cove because “they see themselves in Shye.”

“She’s an amazing musician, but even more so, an amazing human,” Norris said.

Roberts said her experience on “The Voice” has helped grow as a performer, giving her hands on experience in performing and a a taste of what the music industry has to offer.

“My time on ‘The Voice’ was spectacular,” Roberts said. “It was probably one of the most defining moments of my life so far. It really made an impact on my maturity.”