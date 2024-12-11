Shye Roberts takes second place on ‘The Voice’

Shye Roberts takes second place in “The Voice” season 26 finale (Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC)

Shye Roberts, an 18-year-old Glen Cove native, took second place on “The Voice” on Tuesday at the end of a star-studded finale.

Roberts impressed judges with performances of “Falling” by Harry Styles and “One of Us” by Joan Osborne on Monday night when the remaining five contestants sang.

“It’s been a fantastic experience,” Roberts said before the finale. “I’m just proud of myself and everybody else who has performed.”

Roberts earned the coveted four-chair turn during her blind audition while singing “Superman” by Five for Fighting.

She joined Team Michael Bublé, who has coached her to the finale.

On Tuesday, Roberts and Bublé sang “Somethin’ Stupid” by Frank and Nancy Sinatra

“I am happy that Michael has seen so much in me and has kept me in the competition this long,” Roberts said. “You have been a teacher, a friend and a colleague,” Roberts said to Bublé during the finale. “I just love you so much and you’re the best coach ever,” she said.

Roberts said “The Voice” has been a “once in a lifetime experience.”

Before she appeared on “The Voice,” Roberts began her singing career at Robert Finlay Middle School in Glen Cove.

She continued performing in the choir and musical productions at Glen Cove High School and began booking gigs around the city.

“Shye is one of the most amazing students that I have ever worked with,” said Ed Norris, the Glen Cove director of choral music.

Norris said Roberts participated in the NYSSMA All County, All State and All Eastern choirs.

Lawrence Nadel, the coordinator of fine & performing arts, said Roberts made a “lasting impression.”

Nadel said he joined Roberts at the All-State conference during his first year at the district.

“To witness Shye perform at such a high level, alongside other outstanding musicians from across the state, was truly inspiring,” he said.

For years, her mother told her to apply for “The Voice.”

“This competition, I really owe it to her and to my teacher, Jenn, for even suggesting and sending me the link [to apply],” she said.

Roberts said she didn’t listen to her mother’s advice until the family moved to Pennsylvania during her senior year of high school.

After the move, Roberts said she “wasn’t in her element” and decided to try something new.

Roberts’ talent isn’t the only thing that stuck out to her teachers, though.

“Shye’s talents are not confined to her voice alone,” Nadel said.

Nadel said Roberts is “a joy to be around, both as a musician and as a person.”

“Not only is Shye an unbelievable vocalist, but she is an even better human,” Norris said.

Roberts said she tried to add her own personality to each song she sings.

While adding her own personality to each performance, Rober said she is “playing it safe, but also doing risky things that are going to impress and show my emotions and my voice.”

Roberts said making changes to the melody and adding riffs of her own helps create a personal connection to the song.

She said she has always made artistic changes to songs, even when she performed in school musicals.

“It’s staying true to myself,” Roberts said.

Norris spoke to Roberts’ ability to connect with the audience in her performances.

“She tells an amazing story with her voice, her words and her eyes,” he said.

“She was always a wonderful student to work with,” he said.

“The Voice” has given Roberts the opportunity to learn from professionals and grow as a performer, she said.

Roberts said the show has given her experience in the music industry, and she said she hopes to use her industry knowledge in the future.

“I would love to have a career in music, or even in acting,” Roberts said. “I really love performing.”

Roberts was a fan favorite on “The Voice” this season, garnering hundreds of supportive comments on each performance posted on NBC’s YouTube channel.

“I could listen to her all day,” one commenter said. “Winner is my eyes.”

If you ask the Glen Cove community about her success on the show, they’re not shocked that her talent wowed the audience.

“I always knew Shye would make it,” Norris said. “The talent is undeniable, as is the person.”