Jericho board reviews safety, tackles parking concerns

Jericho High School Student Council co-presidents spoke at the October meeting about updates in the high school.

The Jericho Board of Education highlighted student achievements, district safety updates, and discussed student parking challenges at the high school on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

Security consultant Brian Shanahan of Altaris Consulting Group delivered the district’s annual safety report, affirming that Jericho remains in “great shape” compared with other districts. Shanahan said Jericho complies fully with New York State safety requirements, including all required lockdown and evacuation drills.

He also explained a recent update to the district-wide safety plan prompted by “Desha’s Law,” which mandates training for staff on recognizing and responding to cardiac emergencies.

“You’re ahead of the game,” Shanahan said, noting Jericho’s proactive adoption of the requirement before the January 2026 state deadline.

Superintendent Robert Kravitz addressed questions about limited high school parking and clarified that, by New York State law, students under 17 are prohibited from driving alone.

Of the 311 seniors in the graduating class, 63 have received parking passes. “If you are 16 and a half, it is against the law to drive alone,” Kravitz said, urging parents not to rely on students’ claims to the contrary.

The board also confirmed that there are no available spaces for juniors, despite more students becoming eligible for licenses during the school year.

Middle school student council representatives reported that Jericho Middle School was ranked the No. 1 open-enrollment middle school in New York State by U.S. News & World Report.

The students detailed recent academic and extracurricular accomplishments, including the eighth graders’ trip to Washington, D.C., and multiple awards in the New York State Archives Student Research Awards.

At Jericho High School, student council co-presidents reported that students raised $768 for breast cancer awareness during the “Tennis with the Teachers” fundraiser. They also noted strong participation in the district’s science research and language programs, with a record 34 seniors submitting entries to the Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Jericho Parent Teacher Association Council President Ailen Gingold praised the success of the district’s second annual Health and Wellness Fair, which featured speakers from Northwell Health and the Katz Institute for Women’s Health.

Gingold also thanked the board of education for its service in recognition of School Board Recognition Month and outlined upcoming PTA events across all schools, including Halloween celebrations and food drives.

The board voted to re-adopt the district-wide safety plan, which incorporated “Desha’s Law.”

The board also approved the 2025–26 budget preparation calendar and accepted a $2,500 donation from the Jericho Middle School PTSA to support an assembly featuring Major League Baseball agent Mark Leinweaver.

The meeting concluded with updates on upcoming events, including the Canon Future Authors Program and the board’s participation in the New York State School Boards Association convention.

Before adjourning to an executive session, Board President Samuel Perlman thanked the community for its continued support, particularly as school tax payments are due.

“I just want to say we thank the community for its constant support and promise you that we will do our best to ensure responsible spending while maintaining the highest quality schools and education,” he said.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 6.