Munsey Park elects two newcomers Trustees Miller, Carusone

From left to right, newly elected Trustees Bruno Carusone and Patricia “Patty” Miller with Mayor Lawrence Ceriello

Two new trustees will join the Village of Munsey Park, the only newcomers elected among incumbents in four Manhasset village elections.

The villages of Munsey Park, Plandome Manor, Plandome Heights, and Plandome held elections for various board of trustees and justice positions on Tuesday, March 18.

The Village of Munsey Park was the only village with two new faces running for election. The two newcomers were Patricia “Patty” Miller and Bruno Carusone.

Miller was elected with 94 votes and Carusone was elected with 88.

Miller and Carusone ran for the open seats of Trustee Joseph Williams and Trustee Antonio D’Angelo. Both opted not to run for re-election.

Mayor Lawrence Ceriello also ran for re-election, winning with 90 votes.

Ceriello was elected to the board as a trustee in 2017 but took over the mayoral seat in 2019 to succeed former Mayor Frank DeMento. This will be his fourth term.

In the Village of Plandome Manor, Mayor Barbara Donno, Trustee Matthew Clinton and Trustee James Baydar were all re-elected.

Donno received 48 votes, Clinton received 46 votes and Baydar received 42 votes. There were no write-ins.

In Plandome Heights, all four incumbents running were re-elected.

Village Justice Cye E. Ross received 50 votes, Trustee Daniel Cataldo received 53 votes, Trustee Norman Taylor received 54 votes and Trustee Jerry Love received 52 votes.

The Village of Plandome election results were not available to Schneps Media Long Island at the time of publication.

Mayor John “Jake” Kurkjian, Deputy Mayor Donald Richardson, Trustee Damien Quinn and Village Justice James D. Kiley all ran for re-election in uncontested races. All ran under the Citizen’s Party.