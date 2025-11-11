Bryant Library celebrates renovation of new kitchenette, ADA bathroom

The Bryant Library marked a major milestone in accessibility and modernization this week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newly renovated kitchenette and ADA-compliant bathroom. The event took place Monday, Nov. 10, ahead of the library’s annual association meeting.

The long-awaited renovation replaces a decades-old kitchen and adds a new accessible restroom on the main floor — a project made possible through a combination of state grants and community support.

“We historically had a very old kitchen here,” said Bryant Library Board of Trustees President Gordon Berger. “It looked retro, but in fact it was just old — probably from the 1930s or 1940s. It really needed to be updated.”

Before the renovation, visitors who needed to use the restroom had to travel upstairs or downstairs, posing a challenge for patrons with limited mobility. The new ADA-compliant bathroom, located near the library’s community space, now ensures that all guests can comfortably access the facilities.

“We were able to accomplish two things at once,” Berger said. “We built a modern kitchen and created a restroom that’s convenient and accessible to everyone. I think it worked out very nicely.”

Funding for the project came primarily from a $125,000 grant from State Sen. Charles Lavine and an additional $100,000 grant from former State Sen. Anna Kaplan, according to Library Director Michele Lipson. The Friends of the Bryant Library and the library’s board of trustees also contributed funds to complete the renovation.

“We were so fortunate to have strong support from our local elected officials and the Friends,” Lipson said. “Their generosity, combined with some reserve funds from the board, made this project possible.”

The upgrades reflect the library’s ongoing commitment to improving its historic building while meeting the evolving needs of the community. The Bryant Library, founded in 1878, serves as one of Roslyn’s oldest cultural institutions and a hub for lifelong learning.

“This project represents not just a physical improvement, but a step forward in making our library more welcoming and inclusive,” Gordon said. “We’re excited to share this space with everyone in the community.”