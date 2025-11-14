These 17 adoptable dogs and cats want a fur-ever home this winter

This adorable bunch of kittens are just a few of the sweet animals on Long Island looking to be adopted!

Pause (or “paws”) what you’re doing and meet this week’s adorable — and adoptable — crew! With kittens to cuddle, cats to curl up with, and a few playful pups, there’s no better time to open your heart and home to a new best friend.

Available for adoption at Smithtown Animal Shelter

Cuteness overload alert! This week’s Pets of the Week include a lively bunch of older kittens, aged 5 to 10 months, poised to bring joy, laughter, and warmth to your life! As the chilly days of winter approach, there’s no better time to add a snuggly companion to your home!

These fluffy, playful furballs are overflowing with personality. They’re not just adorable; they’re friendly, curious, and ready to leap into your heart and home. Many of these kittens have formed delightful friendships during their time at the shelter, so they’re hoping to adopt them in pairs. They’re ready to curl up in your lap and fill your home with love as the temperatures drop. By adopting a pair, you’ll ensure they have a buddy to snuggle with, but the shelter can help you find the right match if you’re looking for a solo companion.

Foster Opportunity: If you have no other pets or young children at home and are looking for a way to serve your community, please consider signing up to be a foster. Foster parents provide temporary care for cats, kittens, and dogs in their own homes. Some animals need as little as two weeks of care, while others may need care for extended periods of time. Download the Foster Application here.

If you are interested in meeting a fabulous feline or two, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with them in a domestic setting.

READ ALSO: Cat shelter advocates leave North Hempstead meeting after argument with board

Available through private adoption

Meet Valentino and Luna! These two beautiful cats have spent nearly a year confined to a single room, patiently waiting for the chance to experience life in a loving home. Their caretaker hopes to find them the freedom and companionship they deserve. Valentino, an almost one-year-old male tabby, is as affectionate as they come. This sweet boy loves to play like a dog and is known for giving kisses to those he trusts. Luna, a gentle two-year-old black female, is shy at first but incredibly loving once she feels safe. She enjoys gentle pets and can’t resist her favorite treat — Churu tubes!

Both cats are kind, loving, and ready to bloom once given the space and attention they’ve been missing. If you’re interested in learning more about Valentino or Luna, please contact Cheryl Quinn at 631-379-7757 or CherylQuinn10@gmail.com.

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Four-year-old Toby was enjoying a blissful life in a quiet home before everything changed. When his owner could no longer care for him, he returned to Animal League America, a little weary and a lot bigger. Offering him gentle attention was all he needed to feel like his happy-go-lucky self. A fur-ever family committed to getting him back into shape with a good diet and more activity is going to lead him to new heights in health and happiness he didn’t know existed.

Three-year-old Arik may have never known any life outside of his old home with the Happy Cat Sanctuary but has shown some optimism about his new situation. You may find him nestled into a cozy space, preferably shared with a friend or two. Unlike many of his clowder, he has a fascination for treats, enjoys brushings, and ear rubs with a surprised pleasure. Arik is FIV positive, but that hasn’t presented any difficulties in his comfy lifestyle. His new future family, one with encouraging older children over 8 years old, is going to experience a lot of firsts with Arik, and he guarantees to fill up all the spaces of your heart while sharing them.

Delightful seven-month-old Daytona, a recent Florida rescue, is recovering from her travel fatigue with a bright and sunny disposition. Ready to share her heart and positivity with the lucky family who chooses to bring her home. Daytona is a terrific choice for first-time adopters or families with young children. Let her easygoing purr-sonality welcome you to the world of being loved by a furry friend.

*Double Adoption* Kiara and Kovu have weathered more than their share of challenges, yet this star-crossed duo is still dreaming of a fur-ever pride to call their own. Four-year-old Kiara is all charm, grace, and bright-hearted warmth, greeting visitors with gentle rubs and loyal check-ins on her more reserved soulmate.

Six-year-old Kovu carries the weight of new places a bit more heavily, but offer him a lap and he melts right into it, grateful for every moment of tenderness. With a committed, loving home, he can finally set the past down and step into something brighter. Kiara and Kovu are ready to rediscover what life in a family feels like. If you have room in your heart and home for a love story already in progress, they’re waiting.

Texas-born charmer Hunter is ready to win your heart! This soulful one-year-old shepherd mix has a big heart and an even bigger spirit. He’s searching for an experienced, confident owner who can offer him steady leadership and love. Hunter prefers to be your one and only pet, but once he trusts you, his loyalty runs deep. Because he’s shown some resource guarding in the past, a home with older kids and a calm, structured environment will help him thrive. He’d love to meet the whole family before making you his forever people after all, this gentleman takes commitment seriously!

Small in size but big in personality, seven-year-old Gio is ready to find his peace. This miniature pinscher mix from Tennessee is a sensitive soul who needs time, patience, and understanding to feel secure.

He’s looking for an experienced, adults-only home where he can be the only pet and form a calm, trusting bond at his own pace. Because of his stranger danger, tactile sensitivity, and resource guarding, Gio needs a confident owner who can read his cues and provide gentle, steady guidance.

City life is too overwhelming for him—he’ll thrive in a quiet suburban or rural home with a fully fenced yard where he can explore and unwind. With the right person, Gio will show just how rewarding slow-built trust and true companionship can be.

Full of spunk and charm, six-month-old Urban is ready to take on the world! This terrier mix from Georgia has a bold personality and a big heart that’s eager to bond. He does best with children over 8 and needs to meet any kids or resident dogs before heading home, just to make sure everyone clicks. Urban thrives with confident, experienced owners who can offer the steady leadership and structure he needs to shine. With the right guidance, this energetic boy will grow into a loyal, fun-loving companion who fills your home with laughter and life.

DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today.

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop. Pass it on!