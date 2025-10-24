14 adoptable rescues to cuddle up with this spooky season

Big or small, shy or bold, every one of these amazing cats and dogs wants the same thing — a family to call their own. Can you make their dreams come true? Head out and adopt one (or more) today!

Available for adoption at Bobbi and the Strays

Griselda is a 7-year-old Husky mix who enjoys walking and hiking. This pretty lady would thrive as the only pet in the household, where she can soak up all the attention she deserves. She has so much love to give and is truly a cuddle bug.

This 5-year-old fella loves toys, walking, and swimming. In fact, Tootsie Roll loves it all! This fun, playful pup will rock your world with his cheerful personality. He enjoys cuddling and knows how to relax after playtime. Tootsie Roll gets along well with other dogs and would do best adopted by an individual or couple with older children.

Gucci is an affectionate 4-year-old boy who loves to go for walks and spend time in the yard. He gets along with other dogs but prefers not to be left alone for long periods. Gucci and his brother Cosmo were found tied outside the shelter on a cold winter night, and he has been waiting for a loving home ever since. He would do best adopted by an active family who can meet his exercise and companionship needs.

Cosmo is a handsome, fun-loving husky who enjoys playing ball, going for walks, and cuddling with his people. He would do best as the only pet in the home, as he reacts to smaller dogs and cats. With his striking blue eyes and affectionate personality, 4-year-old Cosmo will melt your heart in an instant.

Rosie is a sweet, 6-year-old, gentle girl who loves to walk, explore, and take in the world around her. She has a wonderful, upbeat spirit and would do best in a home with another dog and plenty of space to move around. Apartment living would not be the right fit for her.

For more information, contact Bobbi and the Strays at (516) 378-4340 or visit their website.

Available for adoption through Carol’s Rescue

How long until Rocky finds his dream home? This amazing 55-pound pup has so much love to give and is more than ready to meet his forever family. Rocky adores his people and currently lives in a wonderful foster home in Oakdale, Long Island, where he goes everywhere with his foster mom.

Rocky is an easygoing dog who loves car rides, enjoys the company of other dogs (as long as they’re not overly dominant), and isn’t a barker. He has no food aggression or resource guarding and would thrive in a home that appreciates his sweet nature and companionship.

Rocky came from a very full rescue, so finding the right home to adopt him has taken a little longer, but he is soooo ready to begin his new chapter. If you’d like to meet this wonderful boy, please contact his foster mom Nadine at 631-848-0289.

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

*Canine adoption fees are 50% off this week!*

Meet Patsy, a beautiful ten-month-old Collie mix from Louisiana with a heart as gentle as her eyes. This sweet but shy girl is still learning that the world can be a safe, happy place. Patsy would love a quiet home with a fully fenced yard where she can relax and feel secure. She does wonderfully with older children and needs a confident, friendly dog in the home to help her build trust and confidence. Because she’s a sensitive soul, her perfect adopter will have prior dog experience and the patience to help her continue blossoming. If you have a calm, loving home and the heart to nurture this special girl, Patsy might just be the missing piece of your family.

Handsome one-year-old shepherd mix Benny was rescued from California and is now ready for a fresh start. He’s a shy but loving boy who will thrive in a calm suburban or rural home where he can feel safe and secure. Benny does best with older children and needs everyone in the household to meet him before adoption to start building that trust. A confident canine companion would be a great influence, showing him the ropes as he gains confidence. With his gentle, sensitive nature, Benny’s ideal adopter is an experienced dog owner who understands how to help a shy dog flourish. If you’re ready to offer Benny the patience and love he deserves, he’s waiting to find his forever family.

This one-year-old mixed breed from Louisiana has a soft heart and a cautious nature. Marty does best with older children and needs a calm, structured home with someone experienced in caring for shy dogs. He’s crate-trained, loves routine, and feels most comfortable in quiet surroundings. Marty will need a socially appropriate dog companion to help build his confidence, and a fully fenced yard where he can feel secure and decompress. With patience, understanding, and steady guidance, Marty will blossom into the loyal, loving companion he’s meant to be.

*Senior Alert* Ten-year-old Zalema has lived through more than most cats ever will. Once safe at Happy Cat Sanctuary, this gentle FIV+ senior lost everything when a devastating fire destroyed her refuge. But now, at Animal League America, she’s writing a new chapter. Zalema spends her days snuggled with her feline friends, peeking out just long enough to greet the humans who stop by with love and reassurance. She’s ready to be adopted into a peaceful home with compassionate adults or older kids, where she can finally exhale and feel safe again.

Meet Jonquil. This sweet three-year-old mom arrived timid and unsure, having devoted herself to raising her kittens before she was ready to focus on herself. With time, patience, and gentle care, Jonquil began to trust again—trading fear for curiosity and now greeting visitors at her door (sometimes surprising herself with her newfound confidence!). Her transformation has been incredible to witness, and now she’s ready for her next chapter.

Three-year-old Mint has blossomed after surviving a rough start on the streets. This once-stressed-out momma cat earned a break from her chaotic past, and after caring for her kittens, she settled into a quiet space where she could observe her feline friends and begin trusting humans again. Slowly but surely, Mint has ventured out from her cozy hideaways—now waiting for head-to-tail rubs and even greeting visitors with a shy curiosity. A patient, understanding home with older kids and experienced adults will be the perfect place for Mint to continue building trust and sharing the love she’s learned to offer.

Five-year-old Tremont has come a long way from the day he was abandoned in a subway carrier. Confused and unsure, he needed humans who would let him heal at his own pace, and that’s exactly what he got. Now, this dynamic boy’s spunky, fun-loving personality shines through his luxurious fur coat! Tremont thrives in a calm, patient home with adults who understand his need for space and gentle play. He loves bird watching from the Catio and waiting for visits from his favorite humans. With the right care, Tremont will reward you with loyalty, curiosity, and plenty of purrs.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today.

Available for adoption at Smithtown Animal Shelter

Meet Butkus, a handsome, approximately one-year-old, 60-pound, tan dynamo who’s got the heart and energy of a true champ! Found tied to a tree on the side of the road, this young athlete didn’t let it get him down. Like his namesake and doppelganger from Rocky I & II, Butkus is all muscle, all love, and always ready for a rematch—of fetch, that is!

This lovable heavyweight champion is affectionate, goofy, and craves attention like it’s his next title fight. He’s determined to be part of your corner crew 24/7—a loyal sidekick, your ride-or-die—always ready to go the distance no matter what life throws your way. If you’re looking to adopt a best friend who’ll shower you with love and companionship every single day, Butkus is the four-legged underdog ready to run up the steps of your heart. Butkus has shown promising reactions to other dogs. He’s best suited for homes with kids 12+ and could be your ticket to a lifetime of fun, friendship, and wagging tails.

If you are interested in meeting Butkus, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with him in a domestic setting.

As always, thanks for reading — and please remember to always adopt, never shop. Pass it on!