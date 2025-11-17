Going Places: Hotels, Resorts Around World Entice Globetrotters, Beachgoers With Best Deals of Year

Compiled by Karen Rubin, Travel Features Syndicate, goingplacesfarandnear.com

This time of year, hotels and resorts offer their best rates to entice globetrotters and beachgoers. Here is a sampling:

Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts are launching their biggest sale of the year, offering up to 65% off luxury stays and travel credits of up to $2,000, available to book now through December 2, 2025, for travel through 2027.

Sandals Resorts

Sandals Saint Vincent

● Up to 65% off luxury accommodations at 17 adults-only, all-inclusive resorts across the Caribbean, and up to $1,500 in instant booking credit + $100 web booking bonus valid for travel through December 25, 2027

● Stay longer, save more: 5+ nights, $200 spa credit; 7+ nights, $300 airfare credit + 1 complimentary night

● Highlights include:

○ Sandals Saint Vincent: featuring Two-Story Overwater Villas and new Butler Villa Suites with private pools along a tranquil riverside setting

○ Sandals Regency La Toc: where guests can stargaze from Rondoval Sky Villas with the help of a personal Stargazing Concierge

● Full offer details: sandals.com/sale

Beaches Resorts

● Up to 65% off luxury accommodations at 2 family-friendly resorts in Jamaica and Turks and Caicos, and up to $500 in instant booking credit + $100 web booking bonus valid for travel through December 20, 2027

● Stay longer, save more: 5+ nights, $200 spa credit; 7+ nights, $300 airfare credit + 1 complimentary night

● Highlights include:

○ The Elf on the Shelf® returns for holiday magic at all Beaches Resorts this season and next

○ Beaches Turks and Caicos: debuting the all-new Treasure Beach Village in March 2026 with 101 luxurious new suites, a food hall, movie theater and more

○ Beaches Negril: offering spacious accommodations for the whole family, like the Firesky Reserve Four-Bedroom Villas, with butler service set directly on the sand

● Full offer details: beaches.com/sale

Save up to 35% on 55 top vacation ownership resorts during Extra Holidays’ biggest sale of the year. Every week through December 5, new deals will drop at top destinations and resorts like WorldMark Clear Lake, a serene lakeside escape, Club Wyndham Desert Blue, just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, or Margaritaville Vacation Club – St. Thomas, a vibrant island retreat in the Caribbean. Whether guests are craving a mountain adventure, a sunny beach getaway, or a city escape, there’s something for every kind of traveler. Guests can also join Insider Extras for free to unlock early access and enjoy two instant booking rewards. Use promo code BF25 for bookings by December 5, 2025, with travel through May 31, 2026.

Karisma Hotels & Resorts 2025 Black Friday Sale is running Nov. 18-Dec. 8 for travel through December 22, 2026. During this limited-time sale, enjoy savings of up to 65% and up to $1,000 in resort credits at Karisma’s award-winning, all-inclusive properties:

Trobbu Tulum, Tulum, Mexico debuted earlier this year and is the first all-inclusive luxury villas in the destination. Each villa offers three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, infinity pool, terrace with loungers, a bar and grill area, spacious living room, and a fully-equipped kitchen. The property features a pizza restaurant, fitness center, coffee shop, wellness room, private or in-villa spa services, and a boutique. Book five nights at the hotel and enjoy two extra nights free — seven nights in total – from Nov. 28-Dec. 2 for travel through 2026. Blackout dates will apply. Book: TROBBU Tulum’s website.

Experience the cultural vibrancy of Mexico City at the design-forward boutique hotel, Colima 71 Casa de Arte Hotel, in the heart of Roma Norte. This Black Friday, enjoy complimentary fourth night when booking three nights. On Cyber Monday, guests booking three nights will receive 50% off any of the hotel’s signature experiences, including cheese & chill-infused honey tastings, mezcal & Japanese chocolate pairings, and sparkling wine & chocolate tastings. Offers are valid for stays during April, May, August, September, and December 2026. To book, visit www.colima71.com.

Ride the waves and experience adventure for less at Lamangata Luxury Surf Resort, an all-inclusive retreat nestled in jungle-covered hills, just minutes from Costa Rica’s most iconic surf breaks. For a limited time, travelers can save up to 40% on select 2026 stays with the All-Inclusive Surf & Adventure Package when booking between Nov. 28-Dec. 2 with code SURFBF2025. Packages include daily gourmet meals and non-alcoholic beverages, personalized surf lessons with post-surf video analysis, daily adventures, airport transfers, local transportation.

South Bank and Rock House, Providenciales, Turks & Caicos: Famed for its white sand beaches, clear waters, and the world’s third-largest barrier reef, Providenciales appeals to visitors looking for luxury accommodations, including South Bank, a 31-acre waterfront resort by Grace Bay Resorts, and Rock House, a Mediterranean-inspired resort. Save up to 30% off with both resorts’ Beach Escapes promotion for travel through December 17, 2026.

Ocean Club West, Turks & Caicos

Ocean Club Resorts, Turks & Caicos,two all-suite resorts located along the pristine Grace Bay Beach, provide the spacious accommodations, comforts of home such as a full kitchen or kitchenette, screened in patio, and onsite range of activities to enjoy including complimentary bikes, tennis, kayaks, SUP boards, beach/pool loungers, and more that makes for the ideal getaway. Book a six-night stay at Ocean Club Resorts (the East or West location) Nov. 27-Dec. 1 for stays Jan. 10-31, 2026 and receive the seventh night free.The promotional offer must be booked here online, use promo code bfcmsale.

Ambergris Cay, Turks & Caicos: Blending lush natural landscapes with world-class accommodations, Ambergris Cay is an ultra-luxe private island resort and vacation home destination in the southeast corner of the string of Turks and Caicos Islands. Choose from a collection of bungalows and villas, situated at different island points to provide exclusive views and privacy for all guests. Through Nov. 18, take advantage of 15% off bungalow and four-bedroom villas or 20% off three-bedroom villas. All reservations booked during this window will include complimentary experiences, ranging from guided e-bike tours to group mixology classes.More information HERE .

Blue Haven, Providenciales, Turks & Caicos:Tucked away in the upscale, residential community of Leeward at the east end of Providenciales, Blue Haven is one of the most private all-inclusive resorts in Turks and Caicos. Take advantage of the best deal of the season, featuring 15% off studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom accommodations and 20% off two-bedroom garden view accommodations, valid for bookings through Nov.18 with an 18-month travel window. Alsoreceive complimentary experiences with their reservations, ranging from 30-minute couples’ massages to in-room cocktail making and Caribbean cooking classes. All guests who stay at Blue Haven have unlimited access to the all-inclusive amenities at sister property Alexandra Resort. More information HERE.

The Regent Grand, Turks & Caicos

THE REGENT GRAND, – Grace Bay, Turks & Caicos , located along the world-famous Grace Bay Beach, is an all-suite resort that spans four oceanfront acres of lush palms and crystal-clear water. With suites ranging from studios to three-bedrooms, each luxurious accommodation includes comfortable living and dining areas, furnished balconies or terraces, and full kitchens. Get 30% off rates on all suite types through Dec. 2, for stays until April 30, 2026. Enter code BlackFriday2025 or book by phone at +1 (877) 380-5750.

Elite Island Resorts is offering 5th Night FREE plus $250 in savings with the promo code BLACKFRIDAY. The promotion runs through December 6, 2025, for travel between May 1 – September 30, 2026, at participating hotels: St. James’s Club Antigua, The Verandah Antigua, Pineapple Beach Club Antigua, Jolly Beach Antigua, and The Club Barbados.

ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND resort is making a splash this Cyber Week with savings of up to 35%, daily breakfast for two, and exclusive limited time offers across The Coral, The Royal, The Cove, and The Reef hotels (minimum four-night stays). This year’s Cyber Week Sale unlocks even more ways to experience the wonders of Atlantis, from sun-soaked escapes to extraordinary dining and one-of-a-kind experiences. Book Nov. 24–Dec. 5, for travel January 1 – September 8, 2026.

Book direct on atlantisbahamas.com to receive up to $250 Bonus Instant Savings at checkout ($250 on Black Friday; $200 on Cyber Monday; $150 on Travel Tuesday); Limited time savings on select pre-booked activities including Mandara Spa, Ocean Club Golf, Cabanas, AKA Kid’s Club; 0% interest when using Flex Pay as payment. Book directly with flexible payment options and cancellation policies at atlantisbahamas.com or by calling 1-800-ATLANTIS.

Central America

San Pedro, Belize, Cayo Espanto, Belize

Cayo Espanto, Belize:Located three miles off the coast of San Pedro, Belize, Cayo Espanto is home to seven villas total, one helipad, private yachts, and endless views of the naturally beautiful setting for a barefoot luxury escape. The private island resort is offering guests a free airfare credit (up to $750 per person) with the booking of a four- to seven-night stay this Black Friday through Travel Tuesday. Book online at aprivateisland.com Nov. 28-Dec. 2. (Add FREE AIR in the notes section when making the reservation.) As a bonus, guests booking a seven-night stay will enjoy Cayo Espanto’s signature Catch and Cook Adventure—a private, half-day reef fishing experience where guests reel in their own fresh catch before the island’s culinary team prepares it for a bespoke lunch served on a nearby uninhabited island.

Alaia Belize, Autograph Collection, San Pedro, Belize: Book a minimum seven-night stay Nov. 27-Dec.3 to enjoy 30% off, Alaia Belize connects guests to local adventures, from Secret Beach to the reef and rainforest. Accommodation options range from modern Vista Studios and Suites at the heart of the resort, to secluded Reef House Suites perfect for families, and spacious three-bedroom Oceanfront Villas with private plunge pools. More information HERE .

Fort George Hotel & Spa, Belize City, Belize: Located along Belize City’s scenic waterfront, Fort George Hotel & Spa offers a refined city-meets-resort escape and this season, travelers can take advantage of its Pre-Black Friday Special: 20% off stays of two nights or more, plus a complimentary 30-minute couples massage at K’IN SPA, valid for booking from through November 18, with an 18-month travel window. The property pairs classic Caribbean charm with modern amenities including a full-service spa, outdoor pool, and easy access to Belize’s barrier reef, lush rainforests, and rich cultural landmarks. As the gateway to the country’s pristine cayes and adventure-filled interior, Belize City offers an ideal starting point to explore everything from diving and snorkeling to Mayan ruins and jungle excursions. More information HERE .

Europe, Asia

Borgo San Vincenzo, Tuscany

Borgo San Vincenzo, Tuscany, Italy‘s award-winning luxury boutique hotel and reimagined 18-century borgo nestled in the prestigious Vino Nobile vineyards of Montepulciano, invites wine enthusiasts and foodies to immerse themselves in the region’s vibrant culture, breathtaking landscapes, historic wine scene, and curated local experiences for an elevated getaway. From November 27 – December 2, 2025, book the exclusive limited-time “Escape to Tuscany” offer: enjoy 5+ nights in Tuscany with 20% off all suites in any season, daily breakfast for two, complimentary e-bike rentals for two, and a €100 ($106) food & beverage credit. Guests who book this offer will be entered to win an extra-special add-on of their choice: a private dinner at a secret location in the UNESCO-protected Val d’Orcia or a private Taste of Tuscany tour, personally curated and led by the hotel’s concierge featuring a visit to a family-run organic olive oil and wine estate for tastings of diverse EVOOs and local wines, followed by lunch at an organic cheese farm overlooking Val d’Orcia and Pienza, one of Tuscany’s most picturesque towns. Bookings must be paid in full at the time of reservation and are non-refundable, but they are transferable and giftable. To book, email info@borgosanvincenzo.com or call +39 0578 810137.

lebua at State Tower, Bangkok

lebua Bangkok, Thailand: Consisting of the prestigious Tower Club at lebua and lebua at State Tower in Bangkok, the world’s first vertical destination features an impressive collection of elegant suites ranging from one to three bedrooms, 11 iconic restaurants and bars, bespoke experiences, and exceptional views and access to major attractions including Chao Phraya River, lebua at State Tower and the ultra-luxe Tower Club at lebua. lebua Bangkok is offering 30% off for a minimum of a two-night stay, booked December 2-4 for stays December 3, 2025 – June 30, 2026 (blackouts apply). Includes breakfast, complimentary welcome drink in room, complimentary Thai cooking class at Café Mozu for the first 50 guests who book, late check-out 2 pm (subject to availability), and complimentary Sky bar voucher. Use code: LEBUATRAVELTUE when booking HERE.

