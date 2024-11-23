Going Places: Hotels, Resorts Lay Out Welcome Mat with Black Friday/Cyber Monday/Travel Tuesday Specials

By Karen Rubin, Travel Features Syndicate, goingplacesfarandnear.com

Hotels and resorts are offering their best deals of the year to gift your family, friends and yourself. Here are more Black Friday/Cyber Monday/Travel Tuesday deals – but many are not waiting for Black Friday, and are already offering the discounted rates. Here is a sampling:

Alexandra Resort, Providenciales, Turks & Caicos: is an all-suite, all-inclusive resort located on world-renowned Grace Bay Beach. Book Nov. 19-Dec. 4 for stays from through December 25, 2025 for $200 resort credit per stay. Guests have access to sister-resort Blue Haven amenities. Its sister resort, Blue Haven Resort, is one of the newest and most private all-inclusive resorts in Turks and Caicos, accessible by a 1.5 hour flight from Miami. Book Nov. 19-Dec. 4 to save 10% and receive a $300 resort credit on travel through December 25, 2025. Guests have full access to both properties via regular shuttles.

Alexandra Resort, Providenciales, Turks & Caicos, is among the luxury properties offering special deals during Black Friday/Cyber Monday/Travel Tuesday (photo: Alexandra Resort)

Ambergris Cay, Turks & Caicos is a luxury private island resort with villas and one- and two-bedroom beachfront bungalows, all equipped with private pools, modern amenities. Book a five-night stay Nov. 19-Dec. 4 and receive a $500 resort credit per stay through December 25, 2025.

The Regent Grand, Turks & Caicos, is an all-suite resort on Grace Bay Beach spanning oceanfront acres. Book through Dec. 3 for 25% off stays through April 30, 2025. Book online, www.theregentgrand.com using code BlackFriday2024 or by phone at +1 (877) 380-5750

Ocean Club Resorts, Providenciales, Turks & Caicos, onGrace Bay Beach, provides spacious accommodations, complimentary bikes, tennis, kayaks, SUP boards, beach/pool loungers. Book a six-night stay Nov. 29-Dec. 2 for stays May 1-Oct. 31, 2025and get the 7th night free. Book online at oceanclubresorts.com using promo code BFCM24.

Azul Restaurant at the edge of the edge pool, Sonesta St. Maarten (photo: Sonesta St. Maarten)

Sonesta Resorts St. Maarten, St. Maarten (Dutch Caribbean). Book Nov. 29-Dec. 6 for a minimum two-night stay through Dec. 19, 2025 for 50% off standard room rates at the family friendly Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa and adults-only Sonesta Ocean Point Resort. (Use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.)

Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas, features 40 restaurants, bars, and lounges with celebrity chef culinary masterpieces, including Fish by José Andrés, Nobu by Nobu Matsuhisa, and Paranza by Michael White, Aquaventure, one of the world’s largest waterparks, and a premier shopping destination. Book Nov. 27-Dec. 6 for 20-30% savings on travel Jan. 2-June 30, plus $150 Resort Credit for stays of 4+ nights

Mexico Hotels & Resort Deals

Enjoying sailing during a beach holiday in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico © Dave E. Leiberman/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Casa Kimberly, Puerto Vallarta, the former love nest of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton turned nine-suite boutique luxury hotel in Puerto Vallarta is offering the rare chance to get 50% off its magnificent suites for stays December 1, 2024-May 31, 2025 booked Nov. 29-Dec. 2. Use code CYBERCK to reserve at the discounted rate. Visit here to book.

Casona Roma Norte, Mexico City, a 32-room boutique hotel nestled in the vibrant Roma Norte neighborhood, is celebrating its October 1st opening with a 30% discount for booking Nov. 29-Dec 2. This beautifully renovated 1920s mansion combines Belle Époque, Art Nouveau, and Art Deco styles, blending historic charm with modern luxury. The hotel features six food and beverage concepts: Aquiles for seasonal comfort dishes; Suchi Nipona & Sinaloa Cuisine for a fusion of Japanese and Sinaloan flavors; Holden Rooftop for panoramic city views; Akamba, which offers a curated selection of national distillates and mezcals by a Mexican Spirits Master Concierge; The Mirror Speakeasy, a stylish nod to the hotel’s history; and Matcha Saloon by La Macaria, merging the ambiance of a Japanese tea room with the French pastry mastery of the celebrated Mexican bakery. Casona Roma Norte is pet-friendly and provides a serene environment for guests aged 12 and older.

San Miguel de Allende, Mexico © Eric Leiberman/goingplacesfarandnear.com

NUMU Boutique Hotel, San Miguel de Allende, Mexico: Book Nov. 29-Dec. 2 for 20% off room-only bookings across all channels, or 25% off when booking directly through the hotel’s member portal.

TROBBU TULUM, Mexico: TROBBU Boutique Collection will be opening the first set of all-inclusive luxury villas in Tulum in January 2025. Each of the 10 villas feature three bedrooms, an infinity pool, decked terrace with sun loungers, bar & grill area, a living room, and fully-equipped kitchen. The property will also have a spa, fitness center, coffee shop and boutique, and activities including wine tastings, pizza and mixology classes, karaoke, wellness classes, visiting cenotes. Book at https://trobbu.com/en/home-english/, Nov. 28-Dec. 3 for 30% off stays through 2025.

TAFER Hotel Mousai Cancun (Photo: TAFER Hotels & Resorts)

TAFER Hotels & Resorts luxury oceanfront properties in Cancun, Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos, Mexico are offering up to 45% off and up to $400 resort credit for all-inclusive stays booked Nov. 29-Dec. 15, as well as complimentary one-way airport transportation and free all-inclusive stays for children.Guests staying at the adults’ only Hotel Mousai Puerto Vallarta and Hotel Mousai Cancun will also receive a complimentary bottle of wine upon arrival. The resorts include Hotel Mousai Cancun, Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Cancun, Hotel Mousai Puerto Vallarta, Garza Blanca Preserve Puerto Vallarta, and Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Los Cabos (www.taferresorts.com).

International Hotels & Resort Deals

Amsterdam. Corendon Hotels are offering travelers savings booked Nov. 26-Dec. 3 on stays from Dec. 1, 2024 and Jan. 20, 2025 booked directly on corendonhotels.com. © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Corendon Hotels & Resorts, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Travelers who are part of the Marriott Bonvoy rewards program save up to 25% and non-members save up to 15% for bookings Nov. 26-Dec. 3 on stays from Dec. 1, 2024 and Jan. 20, 2025 booked directly on corendonhotels.com. The hotels include: The College Hotel, Autograph Collection, a five-star property is set in a historic building that once served as a school offering an intimate 40-room retreat in the heart of downtown Amsterdam,walking distance of popular museums, convenient public transportation, and elevated shopping. Corendon Amsterdam New-West, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, a suburban gem in a vibrant area of Amsterdam, where guests can enjoy the largest hotel spa in The Netherlands as well as the exclusive 737 Suite, a bedroom housing a Boeing 737 cockpit alongside a king bed, living room, and kitchen. Corendon Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, conveniently located near Amsterdam’s largest international airport, featuringrooftop bar and restaurant, on-site movie theater, spa and unique amenities like a retired, full-size Boeing 747 that guests can tour.

Savings in the USA

Claremont Hotel, Maine (photo: Claremont Hotel)

Atlantic Hospitality is offering travelers 25% off new reservations with its Semi-Annual Joy Event. Valid on Tuesday, December 3,this Travel Tuesday deal is available to book for stays at any of the brand’s design-focused properties, including the popular Claremont Hotel in Southwest Harbor, the historic Lincoln Hotel in Biddeford, and the newly reimagined The Dunes on the Waterfront in Ogunquit. Discounts only apply to new reservations for 2025 and a full deposit is required at the time of booking. To see Atlantic Hospitality’s full portfolio of properties and book, please visit atlantichospitality.net.

In the “Biggest Little City” of Reno Tahoe, a hub of vibrant arts, outdoor adventure, and year-round events, travelers can stay at the premier Atlantis Casino Resort Spa and save up to 30% on stays of 3 or more nights. Check into the newly renovated premier rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows and views of the Sierra Nevada Mountains or bright city lights and enjoy on-site offerings from upscale restaurants like Atlantis Steakhouse and Bistro Napa, treatments at the luxurious Spa Atlantis, indoor and outdoor pools, plus a world-class gaming space. This Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal is valid for bookings through April 30, 2025.

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, which will celebrate its 45th anniversary in 2025,features award-winning dining destinations, Drums of the Pacific Luau, stargazing with a NASA Ambassador where guests can see 80 out of the 88 constellations, Maui’s only oceanfront, 15,000-square-foot luxury spa and fitness center, wildlife tours with penguins and birds, is offering up to 45% off minimum 5-night stays Jan. 1-Sept. 30, 2025, booked Nov. 28-Dec. 3 (use code BF2024).

Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island, SC, an 11-acre oasis along the Atlantic coast, built toward the back of the sand dune and surrounded by palmetto and palm trees, features hammocks and firepits scattered throughout to embrace the Lowcountry nature of Hilton Head Island. Book by Dec. 3 for stays through Mar. 31, 2025 for savings. Sonesta Travel Pass Members can save up to 30% with the promo code CYBER, while non-members can enjoy up to 20% off by using codes EXHCCYBER, BKCYBER or PLCYBER. In addition to money off your stay, both members and non-members can enjoy 15% off at the resort’s bar by applying the CYBER code.

Andaz West Hollywood (photo: Andaz West Hollywood)

Andaz West Hollywood, West Hollywood, California, on the vibrant Sunset Strip, is offering 20% savings on stays throughApril 20, 2025 on bookings made through Dec. 9. Located on the Sunset Street, a rock ‘n’ roll haven in the 70s, Andaz West Hollywood was home to legends like Led Zeppelin, The Who, and Jimi Hendrix. Today, it retains the same vibrant energy with modern amenities like a rotating art gallery, Kaye Records – a vinyl bar with hand-picked classics spinning every Friday and Saturday night – and the highest rooftop pool in LA. The hotel’s prime location means you’re steps away from iconic venues like The Comedy Store, the Viper Room, and the Troubadour, where musical history continues to unfold.

The Shay in Culver City is offering 10% off stays booked by Dec. 9 for travel through April 20, 2025. The boutique hotel is well situated for exploring LA’s top sights like Griffith Observatory, the Getty Center, and Santa Monica Pier and nearby attractions such as the Culver City Farmer’s Market, Baldwin Hills hiking trails, and Platform – a vibrant retail and dining hub for holiday shopping. The Shay features a serene retreat with wellness offerings like rentable Theraguns, sound machines, and a state-of-the-art fitness center with Peloton bikes, and the only rooftop pool in Culver City, with stunning panoramic views of the Baldwin Hills and city skyline. The hotel is part of Ivy Station, a mixed-use community offering events like night markets, concerts, and festivals.

South Beach, Miami. National Hotel Miami Beach is one of the hotels in the celebrated Art Deco neighborhood offering Black Friday deals © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

National Hotel Miami Beach, in South Beach’s celebrated Art Deco neighborhood, offers guests an adults-only oceanfront experience with cinematic elegance, award-winning culinary, and the area’s longest infinity pool. Book Nov. 19-Dec. 4 for 30% off best available rate with minimum stay of 4 nights, for stays Nov. 19, 2024-Sept. 30, 2025.

B Ocean Resort, Fort Lauderdale, FL, a modern oceanfront destination with 481 rooms, 40,000 sq. ft. of event space, captivating mermaid shows and a variety of dining options. Is offering up to 50% savings on stays of two nights or more through Nov. 2025 by booking directly Nov. 15-Dec. 3 using code BCYBER at boceanresort.com

Hilton South Florida properties are offering up to 20% off stays through March 2025 booked on the hotel’s site: Embassy Suites by Hilton Fort Lauderdale 17th Street walking distance of the Broward County Convention Center and the Port Everglades cruise terminal, offering on-site restaurant, enjoy the outdoor koi pond and relax at the heated pool and cascading waterfall. Hilton Cabana Miami Beach Resort Boho-Deco inspired boutique style resort in the famous Millionaire’s Row, offers direct access to the beach and the nine-mile Miami Beachwalk in a peaceful community of the iconic Miami Beach. Embassy Suites by Hilton Miami International Airport offers a vibrant coastal-inspired restaurant, an Olympic-size swimming pool and complimentary shuttle service to ensure on-time transportation to and from one of the busiest airports in the world.

Sonesta Miami Airport, Miami, FL a recently reimagined hotel that reopened November 13 a mile away from South Florida’s busiest airport and 15 minutes from PortMiami, is offering up to 20% off for stays Nov. 7, 20924-Mar. 31, 2025 booked from Nov. 7-Dec. 3 (pre-paid, non-refundable with two-night minimum stay). Use promo code CYBER on Sonesta.com).

Hawks Cay Resort, Duck Key, Florida, the largest resort in the Florida Keys, offers an ultimate coastal experience with on-site amenities including rejuvenating spa treatments at the resort’s award-winning Calm Waters Spa, adventure-filled group snorkeling excursions, fishing charters. Book Nov. 19-Dec. 4 to save up to 40%: Prepaid and Non-Refundable or up to 30% with a one-night deposit and flexible 14-day cancellation.

Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa, South Walton, Florida, on a stretch of direct and exclusive beachfront access, is offering rates from $198.40/night for two or more nights booked from Nov. 29-Dec. 1 for stays through April 30, 2025 (use code BF), or 25% discounted stay for two or more nights plus daily breakfast for two, booked Dec. 2-3 for stays through April 30, 2025 (use code CM0. Book by phone, 888-519-0048.

At Mountain View Grand Resort and Spa, New Hampshire, a llama can be your golf caddy. (photo: Mountain View Grand)

Mountain View Grand Resort and Spa, New Hampshire, a timeless retreat on the National Register of Historic Places which completed a multimillion dollar renovation, offers a luxury four-season escape within its expansive 1,700 acres set amid the picturesque peaks of NH’s legendary White Mountains. Features include Tower Spa, a historic nine-hole golf course where you can have a llama be the caddy, and working farm with educational programming and animal encounters. Book on the website, mountainviewgrand.com, Nov. 22-Dec. 3 for 40% off stays through 2025.

Antrim Streamside, Catskills features 250 acres of hiking trails and opportunities for yoga, wellness activities, wine and spirits tastings, and private chef-led cooking classes. Book Nov. 29-Dec. 8 using promo code FRIDAY30 to save 30% off three-night minimum stays, Jan 2-May 31, 2025, plus complimentary wine tasting kit with sommelier’s tasting guide and savory accompaniments.

Massanutten Resort, Massanutten, VA, winter mountain getaway offers ice skating, snow tubing, skiing and snowboarding, an indoor WaterPark. Save 25% off one-bedroom condo booked by Dec. 2 for travel from Jan. 2-Mar.31, 2025 (use promo code MASSiveDeal24).

Trilith Guesthouse, Fayetteville, GA, which opened this year, is at the main entrance of the Town at Trilith, a European-inspired community adjacent to Trilith Studios, the second largest film and television studio in North America. Designed to inspire creativity and collaboration, the five-story, 193-key boutique hotel includes 36 apartment-style studios and two-bedroom suites; Prologue Dining & Drinks, a signature street-level restaurant; the fifth-floor, rooftop Oliver’s Twist Bar & View; and culinary studio. Book Nov. 26-Dec. 3 for 25% off advance purchase for visits from Nov. 26, 2024 through Sept. 30, 2025 (Promo code: 7YM). Purchase a $100 gift card for a $25 bonus card that can be redeemed at the hotel’s outlets Jan. 1-May 31, 2025.

Art of Living Retreat Center, Boone, NC, a serene and rejuvenating wellness experience in the Blue Ridge Mountains, 90 minutes from Asheville is offering 25% off Signature Retreats (Happiness, Stepping Into Silence, Breathwork & Meditation) and R+R Retreats for stays from January through March 2025, booked Nov. 22-Dec. 3 with code BLACKFRIDAY2024

THE ALIDA , in Savannah’s vibrant riverfront district, is offering up to 25% off guest rooms and suites, a $25 dining credit per stay and 25% off retail booked Nov. 22-Dec. 4 for stays from Dec. 4, 2024-Dec. 4, 2025. Book on the website.

Kimpton Hotel Eventi , NYC, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio, is taking part in IHG’s 2024 Global Cyber Sale. The sale will go live to non-members via www.IHG.com on November 20 and will feature a discount of 17% off the hotel’s Best Flex Room Rate, with IHG Loyalty Members still receiving a discount of 25%.

See also:

Travel Companies Get Into the Spirit with Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals

‘Tis the Season for Best Deals of the Year for Resorts, Tours and Cruises

_______________________

© 2024 Travel Features Syndicate, a division of Workstyles, Inc. All rights reserved. Visit goingplacesfarandnear.com and travelwritersmagazine.com/TravelFeaturesSyndicate/. Blogging at goingplacesnearandfar.wordpress.com and moralcompasstravel.info. Visit instagram.com/going_places_far_and_near and instagram.com/bigbackpacktraveler/ Send comments or questions to FamTravLtr@aol.com. Tweet @TravelFeatures. ‘Like’ us at facebook.com/NewsPhotoFeatures