Going Places: Travel Companies Get Into the Spirit with Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals

Xanterra Travel Collection is offering its "Thankful for Travel Sale" with savings on tours, resorts and national park stays such as at Yellowstone National Park, where in-park lodging frequently book up

Travel companies across the spectrum – tours, hotels and resorts, cruises – get into the swing of Black Friday/Cyber Monday with extra special discounts on bookings. Here is just a sampling, with more being announced each day, but you can contact any travel company on your bucket list to see what they are offering:

Xanterra Travel Collection®, an award-winning globally diversified travel company, is presenting its annual “Thankful for Travel Sale,” Nov. 18-Dec. 2 with money-saving deals on national park stays, yacht-style cruises, a historic train ride to the Grand Canyon, walking and biking tours, and legendary resorts. Xanterra Travel Collection® owns or operates the lodges in Yellowstone National Park, Zion National Park, Glacier National Park, and Grand Canyon, South Rim; Windstar Cruises, the Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel, The Oasis at Death Valley, Holiday Vacations, Country Walkers, and VBT Bicycling Vacations. The affiliated legendary Five-Star, Five-Diamond Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, and the longest-running Five-Star award-winning Sea Island resort in Georgia are also participating in the sale (xanterra.com/thankful). Highlights include:

National Parks

The Oasis at Death Valley, one of the Xanterra Travel Collection national park properties © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

The Oasis at Death Valley – Save 30% on hotel stays at the renovated and historic AAA Four Diamond Inn at Death Valley and the family-friendly Ranch at Death Valley, including cozy cottages, spring-fed pools, and the world’s lowest-elevation golf course. Valid for select overnight stays between December 3, 2024, and February 13, 2025.

– Save 30% on hotel stays at the renovated and historic AAA Four Diamond Inn at Death Valley and the family-friendly Ranch at Death Valley, including cozy cottages, spring-fed pools, and the world’s lowest-elevation golf course. Valid for select overnight stays between December 3, 2024, and February 13, 2025. Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel –Save 30% on roundtrip train tickets on an entertaining journey in fully restored historic train cars to the Grand Canyon’s fabled South Rim when booking a two-night package for select travel dates between January 1, 2025, and March 9, 2025.

–Save 30% on roundtrip train tickets on an entertaining journey in fully restored historic train cars to the Grand Canyon’s fabled South Rim when booking a two-night package for select travel dates between January 1, 2025, and March 9, 2025. Grand Canyon, South Rim – Save 30% on in-park lodging at Maswik Lodge, Kachina Lodge, Thunderbird Lodge, and Bright Angel Lodge, and 20% at El Tovar Hotel for stays between December 3, 2024 and March 9, 2025. All lodges are in the Historic Grand Canyon Village within walking distance of the rim of the Grand Canyon, Lookout Studio and Hopi House. Take advantage of the secret season at Grand Canyon, South Rim and enjoy the park without the crowds.

– Save 30% on in-park lodging at Maswik Lodge, Kachina Lodge, Thunderbird Lodge, and Bright Angel Lodge, and 20% at El Tovar Hotel for stays between December 3, 2024 and March 9, 2025. All lodges are in the Historic Grand Canyon Village within walking distance of the rim of the Grand Canyon, Lookout Studio and Hopi House. Take advantage of the secret season at Grand Canyon, South Rim and enjoy the park without the crowds. The Grand Hotel at The Grand Canyon – Save 30% at the only AAA Three-Diamond hotel near the Grand Canyon in Tusayan (just one mile from the South Rim entrance) on select dates between December 3, 2024, and March 20, 2025

– Save 30% at the only AAA Three-Diamond hotel near the Grand Canyon in Tusayan (just one mile from the South Rim entrance) on select dates between December 3, 2024, and March 20, 2025 Zion National Park – Save 30% on overnight stays inside the park at Zion Lodge in December 2024.

– Save 30% on overnight stays inside the park at Zion Lodge in December 2024. Cedar Creek Lodge, at the gateway to Glacier National Park – Save 30% on rooms for select dates between December 3, 2024, and April 30, 2025.

Xanterra Travel Collection has several lodges on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Luxury Hotels

The Broadmoor – The longer you stay at one of the three all-inclusive Wilderness Experience properties, the more you save. Explore The Ranch at Emerald Valley, Cloud Camp, or Fly Fishing Camp. Book one night and receive 10% off, book two nights and receive 15% off, book three or more nights and receive 20% off for select dates during the 2025 season. Sea Island – Enjoy 35% off room reservations at The Cloister and The Lodge for stays between January and May, and September through December 2025.

– The longer you stay at one of the three all-inclusive Wilderness Experience properties, the more you save. Explore The Ranch at Emerald Valley, Cloud Camp, or Fly Fishing Camp. Book one night and receive 10% off, book two nights and receive 15% off, book three or more nights and receive 20% off for select dates during the 2025 season.

Guided Travel/Tours

The historic city of Dijon, France, is among the VBT Bicycling Vacations destinations © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

VBT Bicycling Vacations – Save $200 on a 2025 Biking Vacation through Burgundy, France: Burgundy Wine Region & Dijon Guided bicycling vacation.

– Save $200 on a 2025 Biking Vacation through Burgundy, France: Burgundy Wine Region & Dijon Guided bicycling vacation. Country Walkers )– Save $200 on any 2025 departure of a Genoa & Cinque Terre Self-Guided Walking vacation.

)– Save $200 on any 2025 departure of a Genoa & Cinque Terre Self-Guided Walking vacation. Holiday Vacations – Explore down under on the Grand Australia & New Zealand tour departing March 11, 2025. Save $400 per person to discover the great southern land.

Cruising

Windstar Cruises – Select one on your upcoming cruise: free pre- or post-cruise hotel nights, OR up to $1,000 Onboard Credit, OR Premium Suite guests may select a free upgrade to an All-Inclusive Fare featuring Wi-Fi, unlimited beer, wine & cocktails, and all gratuities. PLUS, enjoy reduced deposits of just $300 per guest.

For a complete list of the offers with the applicable terms and conditions and to take advantage of Xanterra and its affiliates’ “Thankful for Travel” offers, visit xanterra.com/thankful.

Tours, Cruises, Experiences

Island hopping in the Galapagos © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

G Adventures is in the midst of its biggest Cyber Sale of the year. From now through December 3, save up to 30% on 400+ adventures across every continent on the planet, with travel by April 30, 2025, and up to 10% on select trips departing between May 1 and August 31, 2025. These include Vietnam and Cambodia; Costa Rica Quest; Kenya Camping Safari; and Galapagos Island Hopping (gadventures.com)

Hike, bike or (speed) walk to grab up to 20% off more than 1,500 select tour departures in 2025with small group adventure specialist, Explore Worldwide. Tours destinations include Italy, Portugal, and Japan plus a select number of Polar Cruises. Travelers can choose from these select trips and book online starting Friday, November 22 through Tuesday, December 3, for travel between February 1, 2025, and December 31, 2025. Discount is off the tour land-only price, excludes flights and extras excursions. Deals can also be combined with loyalty member discounts though restrictions apply. The landing page will go live on November 22 here. These small group tours, average 12 people, are great for solo travelers.

Portugal is among the destinations offered by Explore Worldwide © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

CIE Tours is offering four full weeks of sales with 15% off guided tours to all destinations – Ireland, Britain, Scotland, Iceland, and newly-launched tours to Spain – for a savings of up to $1,750 per couple. The first booking window begins Nov. 11-24 including trips like seven-day Scottish & Irish Sampler. The second booking window Monday, Nov. 25=Dec. 7 on a new set of inclusive guided tours added to the mix like Evergreen Ireland North. No blackout dates. Offer valid for travel all of 2025 based on tour availability. Offers also include CIE Tours All-In Inclusive Advantage including hotels transportation, all admissions and most meals are included in the up-front price. Note: offer is land-only, not inclusive of flights.

Sacred Valley, Peru © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Naya Traveler is offering up to 15% off journeys to Peru and Morocco in 2025, for bookings made Nov. 16-Dec. 31, for travel to Morocco during April, May and November 2025, and to Peru during March, April September and October 2025 . Travel during the shoulder seasons allows travelers the opportunity to uncover these popular destinations’ rich tapestry of culture, history, and natural beauty at a slower pace.

Naya Traveler’s highly personalized itineraries focus on exclusive insider experiences that bring back purpose and value to travel and provide a unique space to discover a destination through the eyes of those who know it best. Naya Traveler works with an exceptional group of local hosts and expert guides in each destination, from historians and artists to ethnographers and chefs. Email info@nayatraveler.com and quote PROMO2025 for further details. Visit nayatraveler.com.

The market in Marrakesh, Morocco © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Traveling Spoon is participating in their first “Travel Tuesday” sale in recent years, offering 15% off any experience booked on Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday, Dec 2-3 for all Travel Sppon experiences from Dec. 4, 2024-Dec. 31,2025 . Traveling Spoon connects local hosts in 200+ destinations around the world to travelers to cook local recipes, visit markets, and create memories over food.

Founded in 2013, Traveling Spoon creates private food experiences, from home-cooked meals to cooking lessons, with personally vetted hosts. Travelers have become more price-sensitive in this economy, but Traveling Spoon provides access to experience local culture while securing income for locals. The company launched 150 online cooking classes led by home cooks, as well as producer tours and experiences. New in 2024, Traveling Spoon has added more destinations and off-the-eaten-path culinary experiences and currently operates in 233 cities in 70 countries. Use promo code TRAVEL24. Visit travelingspoon.com

Norwegian Cruise Line is among the cruise companies offering Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Cruiselines offering Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals include: Holland America; Celebrity Cruises; Norwegian Cruise Line; Royal Caribbean; MSC Cruises; Carnival Cruise Line.

Dream Yacht, which makes it easy to enjoy a sailing vacation with the option to book a skipper to sail the boat and even a hostess to help prepare meals on board is offering 20% off its Abacos Dream Special Edition sailing departing on March 1 or March 8 2025 if booked between Nov. 29-Dec. 2. Travelers can book online at www.DreamYacht.com or call +1.855.650.8902

Global Hotel/Resort Deals

Hotel Belmar, Costa Rica is offering “Green Rates for Black Friday” to emphasize its sustainability focus (courtesy of Hotel Belmar)

Hotel Belmar in Costa Rica is offering “Green Rates for Black Friday” to highlight the hotel’s award-winning regenerative travel principles and sustainability programs – its first Black Friday sale. A special promotion on three-night stays provides travelers with the chance to save on next year’s travel experiences. Hotel Belmar is an independent, family-owned luxury eco-lodge situated in Costa Rica’s Monteverde cloud forest highlands and fosters connections to nature, mindful serenity, and holistic wellness. Farm-to-table gastronomy, thematic forest immersions, garden-surrounded yoga, cultural programs, a carbon-neutral farm, and an onsite craft brewery bridge guests to Monteverde’s natural wonders. Book Nov. 19-Dec. 4 for travel from May 1-Aug 31, 2025 and save 20% off stays of three nights or more (hotelbelmar.net)

Borgo San Vincenzo, Montepulciano, Italy, is a reimagined 18th-century borgo named for the patron saint of winemaking, offering wine-driven experiences. Located in the heart of Montepulciano, Italy, in the prestigious Vino Nobile vineyards, a 10-minute drive from the center of the medieval town and a 30-minute drive from UNESCO-protected vistas at Val d’Orcia, Tuscany’s newest award-winning luxury boutique hotel, Borgo San Vincenzo is offering the Suite Escape to Montepulciano special a holiday getaway and truffle season.

Stay 4 nights and pay for 3 valid for stays from Nov. 1, 2024 – Jan. 5, 2025. Rates include daily complimentary breakfast for two, complimentary bicycle use, taxes and fees. Book Nov. 28-Dec. 2 to take advantage two specials: the Escape to Tuscany provides 4+ nights in Tuscany at a 20% discount on all suites in any season, daily breakfast for two, complimentary e-bike rental for two, and €100 euros ($106) food & beverage credit. Bookings need to be paid in full at the time of booking and are non-refundable but they are transferrable and giftable.

The ultra-luxe Sangiovese by Air, Land, and Trail package: 5 nights in the luxurious Imperial Suite for two people, daily breakfast for two, a helicopter visit to Montalcino with two wine tastings, a guided e-Bike tour of Montepulciano with two tastings and a light lunch, and a private driver to taste in Chianti Classico, for €10,500 euros ($11,370) for two people, with a 50% non-refundable deposit due upon booking (and remaining 50% due upon checkout). The package is transferrable and giftable. (More information HERE)

Cayo Espanto, Belize: Located three miles off the coast of San Pedro, Belize, Cayo Espanto is a private island resort of seven villas total, helipad, and private yacht. Get airfare credit (up to $750 per person) with a seven night stay booked this Black Friday through Cyber Monday, Nov. 29-Dec. 2, online at a privateisland.com .

Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya, Mexico: Nestled in the heart of the Riviera Maya, in a private, luxury community, Fairmont Mayakoba is a newly renovated AAA Five Diamond resort set on 45 acres and surrounded by a lush mangrove forest intersected by water canals. This Black Friday, book the ultimate all-inclusive getaway with 30% off stays from Dec. 6, 2024 through June 30, 2025.

This luxury property features 46,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, an energizing Fairmont Spa featuring 20 treatment rooms and El Camaleon Golf Course, host to the first LIV Golf Tournament event in Mexico and first golf course to host the PGA Tournament outside the United States. Couples can indulge in a private, romantic getaway, complete with traditional Mayan spa services like the Temazcal and rooftop cocktails at Maykana, the property’s newest beach club. Fairmont Mayakoba is ideal for families, too, with Kids Club programming throughout each day for kids to make friends and explore Mexico’s rich heritage.

Andaz Mexico City, Condesa: Nestled amidst the tree-lined streets and eclectic cafés of the trendy Condesa neighborhood, the chic Andaz Mexico City Condesa is offering 20% off stays through the end of the year (no code needed; discount applied at booking)..

Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos, Autograph Collection, is offering a 25% discount on a 4-night stay, booked between Nov 22, 2024, and Jan. 20, 2025, using promo code HOL. Marriott Bonvoy members can also take advantage of additional discounts. Reminiscent of a seaside village, with 11 acres overlooking the Sea of Cortez, the sprawling property includes a centralized building that spreads out to 32 unique villas with 270 rooms and suites, six restaurants, five bars, five swimming pools, a spa and a fitness center. HDM additionally offers a Kids’ Club, and a 1,670 square foot convention center (one of the largest in Los Cabos). Reserve at marriott.com/sjdhm

Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla, Cancun, Mexico is offering a three-for-two nights stay, booked between Nov. 15-Dec. 2 for stays between Jan 1 and Dec. 31, 2025. (Booking link HERE)

Outbound Hotels has a 30% discount at their scenic properties in Outbound Stowe, Stowe, VT (Booking link HERE) and The Virginian Lodge, Jackson, WY (Booking link HERE)

Sea Crest Beach Resort, Falmouth, MA, the only beachfront resort on the Upper Cape, is offering up to 40% for bookings from Nov. 19-Dec. 2 for stays from Nov. 19, 2024, through Dec. 30, 2025. There’s also an extended booking window from Dec. 3-9 with savings of up to 25%. (Booking link HERE).

The Joule, Dallas, TX, a luxury boutique hotel in downtown Dallas housed in a neo-Gothic landmark building from the 1920s, is offering a 40% discount on any stay through 2025. Guests can book this offer Nov. 21-Dec. 6, for any stay dates from Nov. 21, 2024, to Dec. 31, 2025. Booking link HERE

Makeready Hotels properties are offering up to 25% off on guest rooms, a $25 dining credit per stay, and 25% off retail through 2025. Book Nov. 22-Dec. 4.. These include: Emeline Hotel, Charleston (Booking link HERE); Halcyon, Denver, CO (Booking link HERE); The Ryder Hotel, Charleston, SC (Booking link HERE); Noelle, Nashville, TN (Booking link HERE); The Junto, Columbus, OH (Booking link HERE); The Adolphus, Dallas, TX (Booking link HERE); The Eliza Jane, New Orleans, LA (Booking link HERE); The Alida, Savannah, GA (Booking link HERE)

Beacon Hill Hotel, a newly-renovated 14-room boutique hotel steps away from Boston Common, Public Gardens and famed Charles River, is offering 30% off the best available rate for booking from Nov. 26-Dec. 6 using the exclusive booking link here or using promo code “CYBER” on the website. Offer is valid for travel from Nov. 26, 2024 through May 31, 2025. Rates, starting at $249 per night, are subject to availability.

Lean into the legacy and ahead-of-their-time pioneers of Boston at The Revolution Hotel. Use the booking link or code “THANKS24” to experience Boston’s revolutionary spirit. Book Nov. 26-Dec. 6, to lock in rates starting at $99/night on stays through August 31, 2025 (savings up to 30%).

Located in the heart of Jackson, NH and surrounded by the majestic White Mountains, The Wentworth Inn is a year-round haven for outdoor enthusiasts with prime skiing, golfing, hiking, and more just outside its doors. The hotel is offering 25% off Bed & Breakfast or Bed & Dinner packages. Book between Nov. 17-Dec. 5 for stays between January 1 through December 18, 2025. Two-night minimum stay requirement for rooms booked Sunday to Thursday, and three-night stay minimum requirement for bookings arriving on Friday and Saturday. Rates with discount start at $199 per night.

Maine’s celestial-inspired Hotel Ursa, which opened in March 2024 on the University of Maine campus in Orono, is unlocking 30% off the best available rate on two-or-more night stays for travel between November 19, 2024 and December 31, 2025. Book Nov.19-Dec. 4 using the booking link here or promo code CYBER25 on the website. Rates, starting at $109 per night, are subject to availability.

Topnotch Resort in Stowe, Vt. and sister property High Peaks Resort in Lake Placid, NY are running flash sales for Cyber Monday: 100 nights for $100. The sales start at 8:15 am ET on Mon., Dec. 2, 2024 (8:00 am ET for email subscribers – sign up now for early access). Only one room priced at $100 (excluding taxes and resort fees) is available per night at each property for stays between Dec. 2, 2024, and March 31, 2025 on a first-come, first-served basis (total available rooms at each property during the promotion: 100).

The sale ends when the 100 nights of reservations at each property have been found and booked. Cyber Monday: 100 Days of Winter, One Hundred Nights for $100. An added bonus: On Cyber Monday once the flash sale is done, Topnotch is also offering special Cyber Monday Savings of 30% off on bookings made that day, available for stays through Sept. 26, 2025 Cyber Monday 2024

Luggage delivery service Ship&Play is offering 25% off all orders with code CYBERPLAY. Enjoy traveling without the hassle of lugging around your suitcase, skis, golf clubs, souvenirs and more by having them shipped from your doorstep to and from your destination. Available Black Friday through Cyber Monday at shipplay.com.

_______________________

