Christkindl Markt returns to Franklin Square with German holiday traditions

More than 100 vendors will be on hand with holiday gifts, imported foods like stollen and chocolate, traditional German butcher items and more.

For the 28th year, Long Island’s Plattduetsche Park will host its annual Christkindl Markt, giving visitors a taste of a traditional German Christmas market without leaving the region. The two-day event takes place Saturday, Nov. 29, and Sunday, Nov. 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with free admission. Proceeds benefit the Plattduetsche Home Society, a sister organization located next door.

“Christkindl Markt is the closest thing Long Islanders can experience to a traditional European Christmas market without a passport and a plane,” said Plattduetsche Park General Manager Matthew Buck. “With more than a hundred vendors, shoppers can find unique holiday gifts, imported foods like stollen and chocolate, traditional German butcher items and more, all while shopping local. It’s a great way to kick off the holiday season with friends and family.”

Shoppers can explore hundreds of vendors offering an array of items, from traditional German steins, wood carvings, and nutcrackers to holiday arts and crafts, jewelry, apparel, home goods, fresh and faux wreaths, and seasonal centerpieces. Many imported items, including German chocolates and stollen, are available for those looking to add authentic flavors to their holiday celebrations.

Vendors will be located both indoors in the property’s catering rooms and outdoors in the Biergarten, allowing guests to browse in comfort regardless of the weather. For children, Santa Claus will be on hand for photos, and craft activities will be available for a small fee, making the event family-friendly.

Food and drink options will highlight German culinary traditions. The Kaffe Stuebchen will serve cakes along with Jaegertee and Gluehwein, a spiced hot wine. The Beer Hall and Biergarten will offer hot soups, pretzels, wursts, and other favorites, while a hot chocolate stand and a German butcher complete the selection. Carolers will stroll the property, providing seasonal music and festive cheer throughout the day.

Located at 1132 Hempstead Turnpike in Franklin Square, Plattduetsche Park has long been a hub for holiday traditions on Long Island. Visitors can learn more about Christkindl Markt at www.parkrestaurant.com