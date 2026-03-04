Spring fashion roundup: Get out of your winter slump with these 10 stellar picks

The days are getting longer, the weather is getting warmer, the layers are getting lighter, and we are all ready to shake off winter’s hibernation mode. From a hair refresh to fashion finds and feel-good treats, we’ve rounded up great fashion picks to leave you feeling polished and energized as you step into spring.

1.) Warren Tricomi hair salon

A good haircut and a color refresh might be just what the doctor ordered to take you out of your winter blues. Warren Tricomi (23 Bridge St., Ground Floor, Sag Harbor) is our favorite place to go for serious pampering, whether it’s coloring, makeup or a simple trim (take it from the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Mick Jagger, Jessica Alba, and Christy Brinkley).

2.) The Candy Candy Dish

Young or old, there’s no denying the forever appeal of candy. Lori Kingsley, the Long Island native artist behind Sweet Life by Lori, creates one-of-a-kind artworks using real candy as a medium. Let’s celebrate the “sweet life” this season with colorful art like The Candy Candy Dish.

3.) Saint Laurent heels

Give your toes some breathing room after months trapped in thick boots with a pair of fashionable Saint Laurent Anita Pumps, which you can pick up in a few different colorways at the Roosevelt Field Neiman Marcus (630 Old Country Rd., Garden City).

4.) Smash Foods

One of our recent best finds at North Shore Farms Long Island (330 E Jericho Tpke., Mineola) and Costco (yes you can find healthy things if you dig!) is Smash Foods. Their no-sugar-added fruit spreads have gotten us through this cold winter – they taste amazing on warm bread on a cold day. Made with dates and chia seeds, they also make nut butter protein bites, which have become a post-workout go-to and a habit we surely won’t be kicking as we head into the warmer weather.

5.) The Plaza

Nothing says special occasion like tea at The Plaza, so take this as your sign to make a day of it and hop on the Long Island Expressway. Their Central Park Tea lives up to every bit of the hype. Think delicate finger sandwiches, warm scones with clotted cream and jam, and beautifully crafted pastries — all enjoyed in the glamorous Palm Court. What makes it even more special for families is the Eloise Tea for kids, inspired by everyone’s favorite Plaza resident. Little ones are treated to pink-themed sweets, playful bites and the whole experience is luxurious and magical — and absolutely worth the trip into the city from Long Island for a memory-making afternoon.

6.) Two-toned leggings

Outdoor Voices is back in the spotlight and better than ever! Snag pieces at Dick’s Sporting Goods (870 Walt Whitman Rd., Melville) for some workout motivation this season. We will never tire of their signature two-tone paneled leggings, which feel as great as they look.

7.) Luxury SPF

Given that it’s not exactly beach season yet, you’re probably struggling with color and might be cutting back on your SPF. Did you know aging UVA rays are strong year-round? Sunscreen is a 365-day must, and you can hit two birds with one stone at Fragrance.com. Though they’re mostly known for their online storefront, they’re actually Long Island-based, with retail locations at Roosevelt Field Mall and Walt Whitman Shops. In addition to thousands of fragrance options, you’ll find thousands of beauty items, including amazing tinted mineral SPF options offered at discount prices. It’s one of our secret weapons for affordable designer skincare.

8.) Fashionable rattan bag

Rattan bags are still going strong and are a great option as we transition out of the cooler months. Mint, which has locations across Long Island, has a stellar selection, including this pearl-accented piece, which is also available in chocolate.

9.) Polka dot tights

You don’t need to splurge on shoes, handbags or diamonds to make a splash — you can stand out no matter what room you find yourself in by picking up a fashion-forward pair of tights from the iconic Wolford Boutique in Manhasset (Americana Manhasset Shopping Center, Northern Blvd., Manhasset). We are totally obsessed with these Sweet Dots Tights.

10.) Tan trench coat

Nili Lotan Tanner Trench (25 Newtown Lane, East Hampton) is the quintessential blend of classic sophistication and fashionable laid-back ease, perfect for spring strolls with its relaxed yet tailored silhouette.