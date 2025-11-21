Port Washington schools show strong progress across key metrics

The Port Washington Union Free School District’s Board of Education reviewed data showing the school district largely excelling across metrics during its Tuesday, Nov. 18, meeting.

The graduation rate at Paul D. Schreiber High School has consistently been over 95% in the past four years, with more than 97% graduating this past school year and over 78% earning an advanced Regents diploma.

State and county data are not yet available for the past school year, but the board expects the district to remain above average in graduation rates and testing, as in previous years. For the last available state and county data, graduation rates were 86% and 94%, respectively.

Schreiber High School Principal Kathryn Behr presented the high school data and noted that this past cohort of students is an especially important group to monitor because it is the “bubble class” — the first class that began high school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among other statistics, 77% of Schreiber students take at least one AP exam during their four years. The proportion of students who received the Seal of Biliteracy doubled in the past year, with 28% of last year’s students graduating with the award. The percentage of students who received the Seal of Civic Readiness also rose sharply, from just 8% in the 2023–24 school year to 50% this past school year.

Trustee Sandra Alvarez highlighted demographic differences in the data. Although Port Washington received the AP Access Award, Hispanic participation in AP courses is nearly half the percentage of Hispanic students at Schreiber — 12.6% of AP students compared with 24% of the total school population.

Behr assured the board the issue is a priority. “We are drilling down to demographics to see how we can target a group of students and make sure that they can have the same access,” she said.

Behr discussed re-evaluating GPA requirements for AP enrollment, expanding AP offerings, and adding more Spanish-speaking teachers to support ESL students.

Weber Middle School Principal Beth Javeline presented data for Weber. Participation in Regents exams remains low. The 36% participation rate is consistent with previous years but significantly lower than the 40%–95% range at comparable schools.

“We are at the lower end of that range, and we’re looking to increase that,” Javeline said.

Students who do participate continue to perform well, with 100% achieving mastery in both Algebra 1 and Earth and Space Sciences.

In addition to reviewing data, the board recognized longtime district employees.

Deputy District Clerk Denise Attonito is retiring as is District Clerk Ruth Smith after more than 20 years with the district.

Vice President Julie Epstein also recognized the high school girls’ swimming team, which finished as runner-up in the Nassau County Swimming Championship. The 200-meter freestyle team was honored as the Nassau champion in its race. The field hockey team reached the Nassau County finals, and Brianna Lewis and Evie Loewy of the girls’ tennis team placed fifth in New York state.

Assistant Superintendent Kathleen Manuel addressed petitions from Transition Town, a community sustainability group, calling for phasing out plastic and installing dishwashers in schools. “I’m not sure if anyone can completely do away with the use of plastic,” she said.

However, Manuel highlighted existing sustainability efforts, such as water-bottle refilling stations and biodegradable trays. She said the district is looking into adding dishwashers, pending space and budget considerations.

Trustee Deborah Brooks informed the board that a new letter will be sent to parents and guardians regarding updated FERPA guidelines on videography, allowing them to opt their children out of videos made by teachers or other district employees. Brooks proposed a full review of the district’s technology policy so that “every single teacher who wants to post on social media or make videos or post photographs or whatever… has a process to follow.”

The board agreed to review district technology policies at its next meeting, with generative AI as a potential topic of discussion.