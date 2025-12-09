Small Business Star: Fighting Chance

PSEG Long Island’s December Small Business Star shines a light on Fighting Chance, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting cancer patients and caregivers across the East End. Through free counseling, transportation, and community-focused services, the organization exemplifies social responsibility and meaningful partnership — making a lasting impact while modeling leadership in energy-efficient, mission-driven operations.

What do you love about being in this business/being an owner?

I love that as a private nonprofit, we can provide free services to our clients without them having to jump through hoops to qualify. As long as they live in our area of service and are a cancer patient or caregiver, we can help them!

How do you feel your business impacts the local community?

For 23 years, Fighting Chance has been supporting our local community with free counseling and transportation for anyone suffering from cancer. Maintaining good mental health while contending with a traumatic diagnosis is of utmost importance for an individual, their family, and their job. Our free transportation was started to relieve what we discovered to be one of our patients’ biggest stressors – how they were going to get to an appointment. We know we have had a positive impact on our community because most of our referrals are word of mouth.

How did PSEG Long Island’s Business First Program support you?

PSEG Long Island’s Business First Program helps nonprofits to facilitate staying within budget so we can focus our funds on our mission.

What role do you think small businesses play in promoting energy efficiency within the broader community?

Small businesses and nonprofits are community leaders. We play a vital role in modeling responsible behavior.

How do you feel about being a Small Business Star?

We are very honored to be recognized by the Long Island Press and PSEG Long Island for the services we provide to our community!

Visit Fighting Chance at 34 Bay St., Ste 201, Sag Harbor, or visit their website, Facebook or Instagram.

Terms and Conditions