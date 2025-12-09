Small Business Star: Life’s WORC

Life’s WORC, led by founder Victoria Schneps, the founding president of Long Island Press parent company Schneps Media, is celebrated as a December Small Business Star for its deep commitment to social responsibility and community partnership. From job creation to sustainable operations, the organization continues to uplift Long Island while modeling how nonprofits can drive meaningful impact through service, innovation, and energy-efficient leadership.

What do you love about being in this business/being an owner?

Victoria Schneps is the proud founder of this organization.

How do you feel your business impacts the local community?

Our business strives to be a positive force in the local community by creating jobs, supporting local suppliers, and participating in community events. We aim to provide quality products/services that meet the unique needs of our neighbors, while also giving back through charitable efforts and volunteerism. We believe that by investing in our community, we contribute to its overall growth and well-being.

How did PSEG Long Island’s Business First Program support you?

PSEG Long Island’s Business First Program provided invaluable guidance and resources that helped us improve our energy efficiency and reduce operating costs. Their expert advice, financial incentives, and streamlined process made it easier for us to implement sustainable practices. This support not only helped our bottom line but also demonstrated how energy efficiency aligns with long-term business success.

What role do you think small businesses play in promoting energy efficiency within the broader community?

Small businesses are critical ambassadors for energy efficiency because they operate at the grassroots level and can quickly adopt sustainable practices. By making energy-conscious decisions, small businesses reduce their environmental footprint and inspire customers, partners, and competitors to do the same. Collectively, these efforts create a ripple effect that drives broader community awareness and action toward sustainability.

How do you feel about being a Small Business Star?

Being recognized as a Small Business Star is a tremendous honor for Life’s WORC that validates our commitment to excellence and sustainability. It motivates our entire team to continue innovating and striving for improvement. More importantly, it highlights the important role small businesses like ours play in building stronger, more resilient communities, and we are proud to be part of that movement.

Visit Life’s WORC at 1501 Franklin Ave., Garden City, or visit their website, X (formerly Twitter) @lifesworc, Instagram @lifes_worc or Facebook.

