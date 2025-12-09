Small Business Stars: Social responsibility & non-profit partnerships

These Small Business Star nominees have far-reaching community impact. Here’s how to vote for your favorite.

Vote Now to Celebrate Long Island Small Businesses

Small businesses drive our economy and enrich our communities. That’s why PSEG Long Island and Long Island Press are partnering to bring you Small Business Stars. This is a monthly feature in print, online, and on social media that celebrates the achievements of small businesses across Long Island and The Rockaways. Each month, we’ll highlight two businesses that have demonstrated a commitment to innovation, social responsibility, and energy efficiency in their operations.

December Nominees

For December, the focus is on Social Responsibility & Non-Profit Partnerships.

Here are the two nominees:

Life’s WORC, Garden City

Fighting Chance, Sag Harbor

These two incredible organizations are driving meaningful impact by putting their communities at the center of everything they do. Their programs and services reflect a strong commitment to social responsibility, collaboration, and uplifting the people they proudly serve.

PSEG Long Island’s Business First Program provides new opportunities to expand their impact and continue to give back locally.

Vote for Your Small Business Star

Be part of the celebration by heading over to Instagram.com/LongIslandPress. Show your support for your favorite Small Business Star by simply liking or commenting on their respective video. Your input will help decide which business takes home the honor of Small Business Star of the Month!

Congratulations to the 2025 Stars!

February 2025, Energy Assessments and Cost Efficiency: Canine Companions, Medford, NY

March 2025, Women-Owned Business: Angela’s Bra Boutique, Farmingdale, NY

April 2025, Earth Month & Clean Energy: Twisted Cow Distillery, East Northport, NY

May 2025, Technology & Innovation in Small Business: Jerusalem Memorial Chapels, Levittown, NY

June 2025, Small Business Community Impact: James Cress Florist, Smithtown, NY

July 2025, Outdoor Businesses & Energy Tips: Fire Island Ferries, Bay Shore, NY

August 2025, Small Business Growth: Rooted Hospitality Group (flora), Westhampton Beach, NY

September 2025, Green Transportation: Hampton Jitney, Calverton, NY

October 2025, Energy Efficiency Awareness: Gurwin Healthcare System, Commack, NY

November 2025, Veteran-Owned Business: General Integrated Project Management & Services, Inc., Huntington, NY

Themes for 2025 & early 2026

Each month we will highlight two exceptional small businesses under a new category:

December: Social Responsibility & Non-Profit Partnerships

January: Sustainability & Green Practices

Celebration Held for Winners in February 2026

In early 2026, all monthly winners will be honored at a special event. We will be recognizing their invaluable contributions to Long Island’s community and economy.

Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate and uplift the small businesses that make Long Island thrive. Like, share and show your support as we celebrate the stars of our community!

PSEG Long Island, the region’s leading electric service provider powering nearly 1.2 million customers, has partnered with Schneps Media, the largest local news publisher in New York, to launch Small Business Stars, a year-long celebration showcasing entrepreneurs and innovation.

