Port Washington Police host “Shop With a Cop” to bring holiday joy to local children

Members of the Port Washington Police Department were paired with children from the Litting House for a “shop with a cop” event.

The Port Washington Police District hosted its inaugural “Shop With a Cop” event, pairing dozens of local children with police officers for a holiday shopping trip designed to spread cheer, relieve financial stress on families and strengthen bonds between law enforcement and the community.

Held on Tuesday, Dec. 9, at Target on 101 Shore Road, the program brought together 30 to 40 children, many of whom participate in after-school programming at the Littig House Community Center or are supported by other local social-service groups.

Officers walked the aisles with the children as they picked out toys, games and gifts for family members, all funded through donations from Target, the Community Police Relations Foundation, the Port Washington Police Benevolent Association, the Sands Point PBA and the Community Action Council.

Sgt. Peter Griffith, the Port Washington Police District’s community affairs officer, said the inspiration came from similar countywide efforts.

“Nassau County does it, and we wanted to create the same opportunity here,” he said. “It’s really about pairing kids with cops so they can do a little Christmas shopping. We spend an hour or so walking around the store, shopping and wrapping the gifts, having snacks, talking and really building a connection. The younger we start, the better.”

Griffith said the day left officers grateful.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “Our leadership is great. Our chief, Chief Amo, is supportive of all these efforts. I’m just happy to be able to do it. And I don’t want to forget all the partners that make this possible.”

Asked what he looked forward to most, Griffith didn’t hesitate: “Just seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces when they’re shopping and hanging out and having fun.”

Children dashed through the aisles, some yelling “This is the best day of my life!” as officers knelt beside them, comparing toy choices and answering questions.

North Hempstead Council Member Mariann Dalimonte said the collaboration between agencies made the day especially meaningful.

“We are so lucky to have the Port Washington Police, Nassau County Police and the Sands Point Police all serving our 11050 community,” she said. “To have them come together for an event to support kids — it’s priceless. Seeing a child walking next to a cop, picking out toys and having a conversation, that’s really important.”

Port Washington Detective Anthony Guzzello, a longtime school resource officer and emergency management coordinator, said the event aligns closely with his decades of work connecting with students.

“Port Washington is a great community, and it’s always about the children,” he said. “Everybody should be able to enjoy the holidays, and parents shouldn’t have the stress of making sure their kids have gifts. This lets us offer that assistance.”

Guzzello said his goal has always been to make sure young people feel safe approaching officers.

“Since 1996, my job has been to bridge the gap between the school and the police,” he said. “There aren’t many kids in town who don’t know me. It’s important they understand we are here for them — everybody equally.”

He pushed back on the perception that Port Washington has no families in need.

“We have upper class, middle class, lower class, we have everything,” he said. “Diversity is what makes Port Washington, Port Washington. And if people need help, other people should be there for them.”

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said she was grateful the event gave more families a chance to connect with officers.

“I know the police very well, and I’m happy when other people get to know them too,” she said. “They’re fathers, husbands, and they’ve taken an oath to help us. Shopping with kids is way more fun than shopping for myself. This is the magic of Christmas: seeing kids excited about a new toy. They need to be off their phones and playing with toys.”

Parents attending the event were equally moved. Brenda Quno, whose young daughter participated, said the experience meant more than she expected.

“I’m so excited,” Quno said. “She’s shy, she’s even shy around police, but she’s happy today. It’s really beautiful. The kids are really happy.”

For Keith Miller, program director at the Littig House, the event reflected decades of community partnership.

“For me, it’s all about the children,” said Miller, who has worked at the youth center for 26 years. “Each year, it’s a blessing to see the kids get what they need, what they want, and take a little strain off the family. When I heard about this opportunity, I was overwhelmed with joy. The Port Washington Police Department, the fire department, they’ve always been great.”