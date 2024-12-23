New Port Washington Police District headquarters set to begin construction in fall

The Port Washington Police District announced they believe it is on pace to begin construction on its new headquarters by next fall.



“We’re eager to start getting shovels in the ground, but there is still a tremendous amount of work to do before we can get to that point,” said Port Washington Police District Chairwoman Angela Lawlor-Mullins.



“All of the design and back-end work is expected to take several more months, but we are on schedule to officially begin construction by the fall of 2025,”



The construction process will be overseen by VRD Contracting, a firm that has provided construction services for Capital One, Northwell Health, KFC, Foot Locker and Rite Aid, among others according to their website.



The Port Washington Police District’s bond request for its new headquarters was approved by the Town of North Hempstead board in July.



The approved bond, amounting to $32 million, will fund the construction of a 25,000-square-foot facility.



The 30-year bond is projected to cost homeowners an average of $150.71 annually, based on the average assessed home price in Port Washington of $852,000. However, the actual cost per household will vary depending on their home’s assessed value according to the district.

The Port Washington Police District hosted two community forums and a separate forum to discuss the bond details, providing residents with a platform to voice their concerns and questions.

The current Port Washington Police District headquarters, originally built in 1958 to accommodate 35 officers and staff, has undergtone several renovations and expansions over the years. A third-party study completed in the 1990s determined that a new facility was needed.



The district argued that its workforce of 80, including uniformed officers and support staff, are crammed into spaces designed for less than half as many individuals.



It also said that the original headquarters was not designed to anticipate the technology and electrical needs of a modem facility nor was it designed to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In 2023, the Port Washington Police District announced it had purchased the former Knowles Funeral Home, at 128 Main Street, to build its new headquarters.



The district said that aside from providing adequate spaces for officers and staff, the new facility will also feature a much-needed multi-purpose room; it said it plan to use it to host meetings, training, and community meetings for small­ to mid-sized gatherings.



Parking and vehicle storage has been a perennial issue with the existing facility, according to the Port Washington Police District; it said the new facility will boast ample space for headquarters parking as well as the storage of district vehicles and equipment.