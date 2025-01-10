Port Washington Police District hosts community events

The Port Washington Police District held two events during the holiday season, which they said were part of their ongoing efforts to better understand community concerns and support families who are less fortunate.



“Our officers, the majority of whom live within the peninsula, do a tremendous job at finding new and creative ways to connect with the residents of the Port Washington community,” said Port Washington Police District Commissioner Angela Lawlor-Mullins.



“We are firm believers that policing is at its best when there is constant engagement between our officers and the residents. Each of these events plays an important role in establishing new relationships that benefit the entire community,” she added.

More than 40 residents joined Port Washington Police District commissioners, chiefs, and officers at the “Coffee with Cops” event at the Ayhans Mediterranean Marketplace at 293 Main St.



The event was centered around discussions about policing efforts. In addition, residents discussed their concerns within the community with officers.



Port Washington Police District Chief Robert Del Muro explained that it is “an event we look forward to as it provides us with an opportunity to connect with residents in a personal way that we wouldn’t get otherwise,”

Del Muro added that “the conversations are beneficial to us and the residents that attend. We get to hear about concerns they have in the neighborhood while also learning more about how we can address those concerns on top of all the great work the District does to keep Port Washington one of the safest communities in Nassau County,”

The second event, the annual “Stuff the Bus” toy drive, is designed to support less fortunate families in the community while ensuring that every child can enjoy the holiday season, according to the district.



The district partnered with the Port Washington Fire Department to collect hundreds of toys, which were then donated to the United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation.



Community Affairs Officer Peter Griffith praised the toy drive, saying that it “will produce many smiles and happy memories for some very deserving families in our community,”



Griffith added that the district is “extremely grateful for all the support Port Washington residents have provided to this event over the years,”