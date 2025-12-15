Plainview’s Manetto Hill Jewish Center launches Oct. 7 remembrance program

The Manetto Hill Jewish Center in Plainview has launched a new program dedicated to honoring the victims of the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel and their aftermath.

The DEAR program is a year-long commemoration that will feature several events and opportunities for reflection, education and advocacy, according to the Jewish center.

The four aspects of the program include dedicating a Torah to the memory of Oct. 7 victims, educating the community about the challenges Jews face in Israel and around the world, advocating for Israel’s right to exist and for the safety of Jews everywhere and repairing the Torah and broken hearts, according to Rabbi Neil Schuman.

Schuman said Oct. 7 could be considered the “Kristallnacht of our generation,” saying the event is something that should be commemorated.

“Judaism is about remembering our past and understanding that we are part of a continuum, and that if we can remember our past, then we can move forward,” he said. “It’s something that we need to remember.”

The opening event for the project was at the Jewish center’s Dec. 13 Hanukkah party, which included dinner and Israeli dancing at the synagogue. Schuman said the holiday event was amazing and an opportunity to raise awareness for the program.

“Through programs like DEAR, Manetto Hill Jewish Center stands united in memory, education, and hope for the future,” the center said in a statement.