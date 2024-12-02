Long Island’s Omer Neutra confirmed dead: IDF

A Long Island native from Plainview who enlisted in the Israeli military and who was presumed to have been held hostage in Gaza for the past year was confirmed dead by the Israeli military Monday morning.



Omer Neutra, 21, was killed during the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas, according to a statement put out by the Israel Defense Forces. Neutra was thought to be held hostage in Gaza along with the other 251 Israelis and foreigners who were taken on Oct. 7.



Israel says 97 hostages currently remain in captivity.

It is believed that 97 of the 251 hostages abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, remain in Gaza, including the bodies of at least 35 confirmed dead by the IDF.

Hamas released 105 civilians during a weeklong truce in late November 2023, and four hostages were released before that. Eight hostages have been rescued alive by troops and the bodies of 37 hostages have also been recovered, including three mistakenly killed by the military as they tried to escape their captors.

A Plainview resident, Omer Neutra had deferred his enrollment at SUNY Binghamton to join the IDF after graduating from Schechter School of Long Island in Williston Park. He served as a platoon commander in the Armored Corps, according to the IDF.



Neutra’s parents, Ronen and Orna, led a public campaign for their son’s freedom. They spoke at protests, calling for the return of their son in the United States and Israel, addressed the Republican National Convention this year, and kept up ties with the Biden administration in their crusade to secure their son’s release.



An Instagram account @BringOmerHome has over 20,000 followers and posts daily calling for Neutra’s immediate return to Israel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bring Them Home Now (@bringhomenow)



The Israeli military did not say how it was able to conclude Omer Neutra’s fate. He was one of seven American-Israelis still held in Gaza, four of whom are now said to be dead.



“During this dark hour—as our nation joins Omer’s parents, brother, and family in grieving this tragic loss—we pray to find strength and resilience. And to all the families of those still held hostage: We see you. We are with you. And I will not stop working to bring your loved ones back home where they belong.” President Joe Biden said in a statement about Neutra’s death.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Monday announced flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff on the day of the 21-year-old’s funeral. That date will be selected by the Neutra family and publicly announced in the coming days.



“For months, we’ve prayed for the safe return of Omer Neutra and all those kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7. This horrific news shakes all New Yorkers to our core,” Hochul said.



“I’ve met with Omer’s brave family and learned so much about this incredible young man. As we mourn this tragedy, let us continue to pray for the safe return of the remaining hostages, an end to the war without Hamas in power, and a lasting peace,” she added.

New York Sen. Kristen Gillibrand and New York Congressman Tom Suozzi expressed their condolences to Neutra’s family. Suozzi met with Neutra’s parents last December.



“Today New York mourns the loss of one of our own. The grandson of Holocaust survivors, Omer Neutra, was a Long Island native who loved the New York Knicks,” Gillibrand said in a statement.



“For over a year, his parents lived in hope that their son was still alive. But today, their worst fears were confirmed. My heart breaks for them and their entire family as they face this unbearable loss,” she added.

Joseph Saladino, the supervisor of the Town of Oyster Bay, ordered American flags on town properties to fly at half-staff in mourning over the death of Omer Neutra.

“This heartbreaking news is a profound reminder of the immense sacrifices made by individuals who stand in service to protect and defend democracy around the world. Our thoughts and prayers are with Omer’s family, friends, and all who loved him. This is a time of unbearable grief and a tragic loss for our entire town.” Saladino wrote in a statement.

